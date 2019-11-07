Champions League reaction - Walker's goalkeeping cameo

If City get in a situation where they have a shortage of keepers then the powers that be might say, "Wait a sec! What about Kyle Walker?"
The right-back was brought on against Atalanta with a few minutes left on the clock - not to slot into the backline, but to fill the gap in goal vacated by the red carded Claudio Bravo, who had replaced the injured Ederson at half-time.
There was one small moment of panic when he spilled the ball, but aside from that it was a 'golden gloves' display.
A victory would have sent City through to the last 16 but they remain five points clear at the top of Group C despite failing to win for the first time in the group stages this season.
Bar a small fumble, England full-back Kyle Walker was near faultless as an emergency goalkeeper as he helped 10-man Manchester City come away with a point from Atalanta which put them on the brink of qualification from the Champions League groups.
We will have more on that, the other matches and also Arsenal's Europa League draw at Vitoria Guimaraes.
Atalanta 1-1 Man City
We will have more on that, the other matches and also Arsenal's Europa League draw at Vitoria Guimaraes.