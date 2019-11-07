Champions League reaction - Walker's goalkeeping cameo

If City get in a situation where they have a shortage of keepers then the powers that be might say, "Wait a sec! What about Kyle Walker?"

The right-back was brought on against Atalanta with a few minutes left on the clock - not to slot into the backline, but to fill the gap in goal vacated by the red carded Claudio Bravo, who had replaced the injured Ederson at half-time.

There was one small moment of panic when he spilled the ball, but aside from that it was a 'golden gloves' display.

A victory would have sent City through to the last 16 but they remain five points clear at the top of Group C despite failing to win for the first time in the group stages this season.