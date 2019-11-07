England squad announcement - Euro 2020 qualifiers

Gumbo74: Shocking decision to leave out Kyle Walker, again. Could have been the 3rd keeper at least!
Dean Valler: I struggle to see why Delph continues to be picked and we should be doing everything to bring #Vardy out of international retirement. Deadly at the moment.
Jamie: You can't argue that Delph or Henderson have been better than John Lundstram in the past month, and as much as I like Joe Gomez he's hardly played. Players being picked on name recognition rather than performances.
If Lundstram keeps producing then it might just be a matter of time.
'Maddison did not make a great decision'
On James Maddison's inclusion, if he'll get a chance to win his first cap and his visit to a casino when England were playing in Prague: "He's only been in two squads. The important thing is to say he decided to go home. We sent him home - he was ill. It wasn't right for him to travel with the rest of the group.
"Any suggestion he chose to go home because he wanted to go out is unfair. It's not a great decision he took [to visit a casino].
"As an England player you have a different profile. Everyone has camera-phone and want to make money selling pictures. We are supporting him because we picked him. He has to fight for place like everyone else."
On Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker's continued exclusion:
"We've been very pleased with the form of Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold."
On Everton defender Michael Keane's absence: "He had a couple of difficult games for us. He now has a couple of weeks to recharge."
On Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish's exclusion:
"Grealish is a very good player - I've watched him closely this season. He played very well against Brighton. The reality is he's up against Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
"Jack is a very good player and very close. Any issues with the squad and I wouldn't hesitate to call him up."
Southgate on Stones' return: "John has been serving the ball from 45 yards from opposition goal. There's still more to see and to him defensively tested. It's good to see him playing regularly. In terms of caps and experience we don't have huge experience at the back."
Southgate: "The squad is a little bit larger size than normal. There are one or two injury doubts. Hopefully we get through the next few days without any problems."
So Leicester's James Maddison is in the squad, after that 'casino' visit.
Chelsea's Mason Mount appears to have overcome his ankle problem, Manchester City defender John Stones is back in the England squad. There are recalls for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Chelsea's Callum Hudson Odoi.
Southgate has been speaking on his selection...
England squad - Maddison included
Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Declan Rice, Harry Winks
Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson
Maddison and Grealish in the squad?
All 'betting' puns in relation to Leicester midfielder James Maddison's possible inclusion in the squad for the matches against Montenegro and Kosovo have been avoided - that would be childish.
As you probably already know, Maddison withdrew from the squad during the last international break but was then pictured at a casino during the 2-1 defeat by Czech Republic.
There have also been reports that Aston Villa's Jack Grealish might be called up for the first time.
The squad will be announced shortly and we'll bring you reaction in...er... spades.
This isn't England related, but news on Gomes
Here's what Everton boss Marco Silva has said about Andre Gomes, who suffered a horrid ankle break against Tottenham:
"Not easy to give a sure date about when he will return. Feedback from medical staff is it is possible we will see him playing again this season.
"It looks like a really serious injury, but everything went really well and we hope we can see him playing again this season.
"Of course we are not sure."
Southgate mentioned injuries...
...here's Everton boss Marco Silva on Fabian Delph: "He's a big doubt for the game [against Southampton], let’s see but he is a big doubt for the game."
