Bayern v Dortmund, plus Real Madrid in action

Live Reporting

By Harry Poole

All times stated are UK

  1. GOAL - Bayern 1-0 Dortmund

    Robert Lewandowski

    Who else?

  2. GOAL Eibar 0-1 Real

    Karim Benzema (17 mins)

    It's utter chaos in the Eibar penalty area!

    Karim Benzema is able to hold off his marker before cutting the ball back into the path of Federico Valverde, Valverde's shot is blocked and Eibar can't get rid of it before Benzema is able to smash home.

  3. Post update

    Bayern 0-0 Dortmund

    Mario Gotze wriggles his way into the Bayern penalty area but he's forced too far to the left of goal to threaten Manuel Neuer.

    Dortmund are beginning to assert themselves, but Bayern look primed for the counter.

  4. Post update

    Bayern 0-0 Dortmund

    No chances of note so far in Der Klassiker as both sides battle fro control of the ball.

    A nice, high tempo to this though.

  5. Post update

    Eibar 0-0 Real

    Karim Benzema gets an early sight of goal, receiving Ferland Mendy's pass before scraping the post with a shot.

    Promising for the visitors in the early stages.

  6. Post update

    Eibar 0-0 Real

    Thibaut Courtois is able to enjoy some early possession as Real ease into the game by passing the ball around the back.

    Eibar defeated Real 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season. A similar result today would pile even more pressure on Zinedine Zidane.

  7. Post update

    Bayern 0-0 Dortmund

    An early chance for Robert Lewandowski to charge towards goal, but Dortmund keeper Roman Bürki is on his toes to beat the Poland striker to the through-ball.

  8. KICK-OFF

    Bayern 0-0 Dortmund

    And so too in the Bundesliga!

  9. KICK-OFF

    Eibar 0-0 Real

    Up and running in La Liga!

  10. Post update

    We're about to get under way in both games.

    A great atmosphere as you'd expect at the Allianz Arena!

  11. Team news

    Bayern v Dortmund (17:30 GMT)

    Robert Lewandowski will look to continue his remarkable goalscoring form as he leads the line for Bayern in their first game since Niko Kovac's sacking.

    Dortmund have Marco Reus back on the bench, as Jadon Sancho starts.

  13. Welcome

    Eibar v Real Madrid, Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (17:30 GMT)

    Two games to get stuck into this evening, as Real Madrid look to seize top spot in Spain while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund do battle in a wide-open Bundesliga.

    We've got 10 minutes until both games kick-off, so let's get stuck in to some team news.

