Bayern v Dortmund, plus Real Madrid in action

Karim Benzema is able to hold off his marker before cutting the ball back into the path of Federico Valverde, Valverde's shot is blocked and Eibar can't get rid of it before Benzema is able to smash home.
Post update
Bayern 0-0 Dortmund
Mario Gotze wriggles his way into the Bayern penalty area but he's forced too far to the left of goal to threaten Manuel Neuer.
Dortmund are beginning to assert themselves, but Bayern look primed for the counter.
Post update
Bayern 0-0 Dortmund
No chances of note so far in Der Klassiker as both sides battle fro control of the ball.
A nice, high tempo to this though.
Post update
Eibar 0-0 Real
Karim Benzema gets an early sight of goal, receiving Ferland Mendy's pass before scraping the post with a shot.
Promising for the visitors in the early stages.
Post update
Eibar 0-0 Real
Thibaut Courtois is able to enjoy some early possession as Real ease into the game by passing the ball around the back.
Eibar defeated Real 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season. A similar result today would pile even more pressure on Zinedine Zidane.
Post update
Bayern 0-0 Dortmund
An early chance for Robert Lewandowski to charge towards goal, but Dortmund keeper Roman Bürki is on his toes to beat the Poland striker to the through-ball.
KICK-OFF
Bayern 0-0 Dortmund
And so too in the Bundesliga!
KICK-OFF
Eibar 0-0 Real
Up and running in La Liga!
Post update
We're about to get under way in both games.
A great atmosphere as you'd expect at the Allianz Arena!
Team news
Bayern v Dortmund (17:30 GMT)
Robert Lewandowski will look to continue his remarkable goalscoring form as he leads the line for Bayern in their first game since Niko Kovac's sacking.
Dortmund have Marco Reus back on the bench, as Jadon Sancho starts.
GOAL - Bayern 1-0 Dortmund
Robert Lewandowski
Who else?
GOAL Eibar 0-1 Real
Karim Benzema (17 mins)
It's utter chaos in the Eibar penalty area!
Team news
Eibar v Real Madrid (17:30 GMT)
Rodrygo starts on the bench for Real following his midweek hat-trick during his side's 6-0 thrashing of Galatasaray.
Toni Kroos also begins on the bench, as Luka Modric starts.
Welcome
Eibar v Real Madrid, Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (17:30 GMT)
Two games to get stuck into this evening, as Real Madrid look to seize top spot in Spain while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund do battle in a wide-open Bundesliga.
We've got 10 minutes until both games kick-off, so let's get stuck in to some team news.