Premier League reaction - Liverpool win, VAR controversy

By Mantej Mann

  1. Liverpool land huge blow

    So we'll start by talking about the big story of the weekend.

    Liverpool cruised past Manchester City 3-1 at Anfield to open up an eight point-gap at the top of the Premier League table.

    Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored the goals to hand the Reds all three points, before Bernardo Silva grabbed a late consolation for his side.

    You can read the full match report here.

    Liverpool celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. "Take it as Red"

    Monday's back pages

    The Guardian back page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  3. "Hand it to the Reds"

    Monday's back pages

    Daily Express back pages
    Copyright: Daily Express
  4. "Thanks for nothing"

    Monday's back pages

    The Mirror back pages
    Copyright: The Mirror
  5. "Guardiola boils over"

    Monday's back pages

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
  6. The morning after the night before

    Well that was an eventful Sunday...

    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Liverpool beat Manchester City at Anfield to move eight points clear at the summit, Wolves saw off Aston Villa in the west Midlands derby and Manchester United got back on track against Brighton.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all of the reaction to a jam-packed weekend of football.

    But first, let's have a look a some of the back pages you'll be waking up to on this glorious Monday morning...

