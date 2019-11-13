England's Southgate & Maguire face media

And with that Gareth Southgate exits stage right...
A reminder on the top lines from his press conference:
On criticism of his decision to drop Raheem Sterling, he points out that only his opinion is ever tested in reality
Admits that he "imagines" Raheem Sterling is "not hugely enthusiastic" about his decision to drop him
Says his team have already delivered more than previous golden generations.
Bye for now.
England v Montenegro (19:45 BST)
England manager Gareth Southgate: "We have had teams of potential and promise forever, but this group went further than most of those last summer. I don't think we were the most experienced or the most talented team during that period but we delivered."
England v Montenegro (19:45 BST)
England manager Gareth Southgate on his possible line-up to face Montenegro: "It will be a very young line-up for sure. I think the line-up against Spain was one fo the youngest for decades and I think, without sitting down to work it out, we are going to be even younger than that."
England v Montenegro (19:45 GMT)
England manager Gareth Southgate on his decision to drop Raheem Sterling: "I have to always look at what is right for getting this team
to perform for the country. My decision are the only ones that get tested over
the following months and years and that is the cross I have to bear. I don’t
take any enjoyment from it. But everyone else’s opinions and teams don’t get
tested, they don't have the full details. When I was a player I knew that I would have hump with manager, usually when I wasn't playing. I don't always expect them to be bouncing with joy ever time they see me walking through the meal room but if you don't like that, do something else.
On whether Raheem Sterling has the hump with him: "I wouldn’t imagine that he is hugely enthusiastic and I can
understand that. He is a massive part of what we do and he is part of the
group, but for me the thing is finished."
England v Montenegro (19:45 GMT)
England manager Gareth Southgate: "Harry Winks is a different sort of player from Declan Rice or Eric Dier who have played in that single pivot role for us. He is probably as good as anyone at receiving the ball under the pressure and in the press, at the moment he is not in Tottenham's team which is not perfect for us, but we saw in Bulgaria what he is capable of."
England v Montenegro (19:45 GMT)
England defender Harry Maguire: "As players it is not our decision on Raheem. Everyone
mixes you have seen how good the unity in the squad has been in the past two
years, there are definitely no cliques.
"We are fully focused on the important job in hand of qualifying for Euro 2020, one of our goals for this year."
England v Montenegro (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
England manager Gareth Southgate: "Raheem is an excellent player who has been in great form, but we will put out a team full of technical ability and passion and enthusiasm.
"Everyone in the squad is ready. It is hardly ever any different."
England v Montenegro (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
England manager Gareth Southgate: "We want to focus fully on the match and from our first football meeting yesterday morning that has been our sole focus and we are looking to get on with it.
On his decision to drop Raheem Sterling for the match: "Everyone will have an opinion on the decisions you take and only thouse who have been invovled in the environment will now the details of it. If you are only gointg to try and make decisions that keep everyone happy that is not going to work either.
"The team is always my priority."
England v Montenegro (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Here we go, bang on time.
Gareth Southgate opens be emphasising how special it is to be part of England's 1000th match.
England v Montenegro (Thursd, 19:45 GMT)
We are expecting Harry Maguire to be Southgate's wingman at St Georges Park today.
The media after been crammed into a little meeting room. It looks pretty rammed in there.
I don't think we will get through the afternoon without at least a couple of questions attempt to milk the England manager for more details about Sterling-Gomez gate.
Southgate speaks, again.
England v Montenegro (Thurs, 19:45 BST)
GettyCopyright: Getty
Yesterday Gareth Southgate came out to face the media and a
barrage of questions over Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez's confrontation in the
team hotel ahead of two forthcoming Euro 2020 qualfiers.
Today, as Uefa media guidelines require, he is back to do the same again.
I imagine he will be hoping to kick the agenda forward to Thursday's meeting with Montenegro and Sunday's trip to Kosovo.
