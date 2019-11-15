England celebrate
Live

England reach Euro 2020 with heavy win

preview
3,320
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. 'Grand show'

    The back pages

    The Express talk about the sour note to England's win. Namely fans booing Joe Gomez.

    I'll have more for you on that in a a few minutes though.

    Daily Express back page
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Grand of hope n' glory'

    The back pages

    The Sun

    Whisper it quietly...'Football's coming home' gets a mention in the Sun.

    Not something that necessarily always goes to plan - just ask England manager Gareth Southgate.

    The Sun back page
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Grand Slammed'

    The back pages

    Daily Mirror

    Surprise, surprise more Harry Kane.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'No Sterling, no problem'

    The back pages

    The Times

    The Times follow suit.

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Kane's grand slam'

    The back pages

    The Guardian

    The Guardian sport section
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. 'King Harry'

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph have gone all regal on Harry Kane.

    Daily Telegraph sport section
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Before I bombard you with more stuff from last night and we look forward to England's game in Kosovo, let's take a peek at what the national newspapers are saying.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    England 7-0 Montenegro

    I'll be honest I felt a little sorry for Montenegro last night. It's not like they have a huge pool of players to pick from.

    The country's population is just over 600,000. By way of comparison Greater Manchester has a population of nearly three million people.

    It probably also didn't help that almost a full team of players were missing for visitors - with former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic one of those absentees.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    England 7-0 Montenegro

    And what an evening for this chap.

    Captain Harry Kane became the first ever England player to net a hat-trick in consecutive appearances at Wembley and is now sixth on England's list of leading scorers.

    His first-half hat-trick takes his tally to 31 - which means he has now scored more than Frank Lampard, Alan Shearer, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney.

    No wonder there were so many high five's.

    Harry Kane celebrates
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Good morning. Well what a night for England. Talk about celebrating your 1,000th game in style.

    I wonder what the Three Lions legends, including 1966 World Cup winners in attendance, made of the 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley.

    It all looked a little easy didn't it but if you're going to book your place at Euro 2020, that was definitely the way to do it.

    Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Harry Kane
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Tammy Abraham
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Marcus Rashford
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top