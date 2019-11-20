Tottenham appoint Mourinho - reaction

In a little over five years, Mauricio Pochettino turned Spurs into regular visitors to the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, he departs with Spurs 14th in the table with just three wins from 12 games in the Premier League.
Pochettino was named Tottenham boss on 28 May, 2014 after taking Southampton to their best ever finish in the Premier League.
After a fifth-placed finish in his first season at the club, he led them to third in 2015-16 - their highest final position in the Premier League.
He became the first opposition manager to beat Pep Guardiola in England when Tottenham defeated Manchester City 2-0 in October 2016.
Spurs continued to progress, finishing second and third respectively in the next two seasons.
Led Tottenham to the last 16 of the Champions League in 2017-18 and was rewarded with a five-year contract in May 2018.
Lost FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United in April 2018 - Tottenham's eighth successive defeat at that stage of the competition.
However, Spurs reached the Champions League final for the first time the following season after a memorable comeback against Ajax.
Lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in the group stage of this season's Champions League.
Departed Spurs on 19 November 2019 after just three Premier League wins all season.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Hope?
Proud Lillywhites with a riff on the iconic Barack Obama campaign poster to say farewell to the departing Pochettino.
Pochettino's time at Spurs
In a little over five years, Mauricio Pochettino turned Spurs into regular visitors to the knockout stages of the Champions League. However, he departs with Spurs 14th in the table with just three wins from 12 games in the Premier League.
The case against Mourinho
By contrast, The Athletic's Adam Crafton spellls out the case against Mourinho's appointment.
Tottenham appoint Mourinho
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been spelling out the case for appointing Jose Mourinho.
“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician," he told the club website.
"He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”
Tottenham appoint Mourinho
Daniel Levy has been operating at top deadline-day speed.
The Tottenham chairman announced the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino - the man who had guided Spurs to their first European Cup final in June - around 19:30 GMT on Tuesday.
Shortly after 06:30 GMT this morning, Jose Mourinho was revealed as Pochettino's replacement.
What a turnaround.
What have you made of it?