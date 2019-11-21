Premier League news conferences - Mourinho faces media

Gareth Bale almost left Real Madrid last summer and reportedly new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho will try to sign the former Spurs forwardhaving wanted to sign the 30-year-old when he was at Manchester United.
And before we hear from 'the Special One' on his return to the Premier League, plenty of his rival bosses will be facing the media, beginning with Newcastle's Steve Bruce, followed by the likes of Arsenal, Leicester and West Ham, who Tottenham face in Mourinho's first game in charge on Saturday (12:30 GMT).
It's back!!
The international break is over and the Premier League is back with a bang.
After sacking Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham appointed Jose Mourinho on Wednesday and the Portuguese 'super coach' is set to be presented as the new Spurs boss later today.
Mourinho returns after 11 months out
Ryan Giggs had four games in charge of Manchester United in 2014 before taking over Wales in January 2018.
He was succeeded by Louis van Gaal, who in turn was replaced by Jose Mourinho in 2016.
After being sacked in December 2018, the Portuguese boss has apparently turned down plenty of offers to come back into management but chose Tottenham on Wednesday.
Has Giggs won over Welsh fans?
With Wales having qualified for a second straight Euros - and only their third major tournament ever - has manager Ryan Giggs now won over the fans?
Mourinho to bring Bale back to Spurs?
Bale risks Real rift with Wales celebrations
But before we look ahead to this weekend's Premier League games, let's check on the fall-out to this week's Euro 2020 qualifiers after Wales clinched qualification with a 2-0 win over Hungary.
The celebrations saw Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and his Wales team-mates holding a flag which read "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order."
Unsurprisingly, that has not gone down well in Spain.
