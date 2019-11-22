Live

Premier League updates & Euro 2020 play-off draw

preview
Live Reporting

By Ben Collins and Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Mourinho's return

    After being sacked by Manchester United last December, Jose Mourinho returned to management this week. On Thursday he met the media for the first time as Tottenham boss and, unsurprisingly, it was a busy news conference.

    Spurs couldn't meet demand in terms of letting interested parties in, and towards the end of proceedings those that were there were limited to one question each. After all, they did keep Jose chatting for over half an hour.

  2. Man Utd's view on the world

    Sheff Utd v Man Utd (Sun, 16:30 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    The blinds have been raised in the media room at Manchester United's training ground this morning.

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a few injury issues to deal with and midfielder Scott McTominay is expected to be ruled out of Sunday's trip to Sheffield United.

    But I suspect Solskjaer's predecessor as United boss - Jose Mourinho - will figure prominently.

  3. Post update

    First up we'll be hearing from Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe any minute now.

    Then Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is due to be speaking to the media from 09:30 GMT.

  4. Weekend starts here

    The return of Jose Mourinho on Thursday, over 10 news conferences on Friday, plus eight fixtures on Saturday - the Premier League is most definitely back.

    And just for good measure, the Euro 2020 play-off draw is taking place from 11:00 GMT.

    Make yourself comfortable, we'll be bringing you all the latest football news and updates right through till gone 14:00 GMT.

