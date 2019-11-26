Irish Premiership - latest scores

GOAL! Stephen Murray fires Glenavon into an early lead! The striker shrugs Dean Curry off the ball before finding the far corner with a dead-eyed finish.
There were early chances at both ends as Institute striker Joe McCready fired wide after being played through by Evan Tweed before Glenavon midfielder Rhys Marshall struck the post. Lively opening seven minutes at Mourneview Park.
Glenavon see a second shot come back off the post as Kyle Beggs cuts inside onto his left foot before clipping the outside of the post from the edge of the 'Stute penalty area.
GOAL! Robbie Garrett doubles Glenavon's lead with a superb pile-driver of a shot from 25 yards. Glenavon two up with 12 minutes gone.
GOAL! Murray grabs his second of the game and Glenavon are home and hosed with a 3-0 lead after 35 minutes. Rory Brown saved Murray's initial shot but the forward followed in to surely wrap up the points for Gary Hamilton's side.
Aaron Harmon becomes the third Glenavon player to rattle Brown's woodwork as he strikes the near post after exchanging passes with Murray.
Latest scores (HT)
Ballymena United 1-2 Linfield
GOAL! Kirk Millar gives Linfield the lead in the 10th minute, controlling and finishing at the back post after a superb surging run down the left and cross from Shayne Lavery.
GOAL! Ryan McGivern finds space at the near post to head home a corner and double the visitors' lead in the 37th minute.
GOAL! Adam Lecky pulls a goal back for the under-pressure hosts two minutes later, lofting a finish over keeper Ronan Ferguson.
