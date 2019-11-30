After snatching back the leadership of the Irish Premiership with a dramatic win over Carrick Rangers last weekend, Coleraine are in action in the North West derby 13:00 GMT kick-off against Institute at the Brandywell.

The Bannsiders' form has wobbled in recent weeks as they suffered a shock first defeat of the campaign at Warrenpoint before having to come from behind twice against Carrick. They may not have it easy at the Ryan McBride Stadium against an Institute that have improved since Sean Connor's arrival.

Cliftonville, second on goal difference behind Oran Kearney's side, host Glentoran in a fixture that invariably proves a well-contested affair.

Third-placed Crusaders take on struggling Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park while Linfield, after winning one of the games in hand with a hard-fought win at Ballymena in midweek, continue their catch-up act as they take on Larne at Windsor Park. David Healy's champions are now only five points off the pace and still have two games in hand.

Glenavon followed up their morale-boosting win over Linfield last weekend by beating Institute on Tuesday and face Carrick at Taylor's Avenue today.

The remaining fixture sees bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town hosting a Ballymena United team who have not won in the Premiership since beating Cliftonville in late September