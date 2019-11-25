Premier League managers under pressure

If you want another take on Marco Silva's fight to keep his job at Everton, just have a read nof this piece from our chief football writer Phil McNulty.
He says that Saturday's loss to Norwich increased concerns behind the scenes at Goodison Park and it is understood major shareholder Farhad Moshiri held talks with fellow directors, including chairman Bill Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands, after the game to discuss the growing crisis.
Everton have got matches with Liverpool, Leicester (twice), Chelsea, Manchester, Arsenal and Man City to play in their next nine matches.
Ouch.
'We'll be lucky to finish outside the bottom three'
As one of my neighbours is an Everton fan I've popped out to watch them a couple of times this season over a drink.
So I've been well appraised of their problems.
But if you're less familiar with them just have a listen to this...
Growing crisis at Goodison
'It's down to players to revive Arsenal'
It's not you it's us? Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's message is a familiar one when things aren't going well.
'Fire in the Ole'
The Star seem to think Everton manager Marco Silva could get the chop first...
'Rescued by the kids'
Not sure Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer would agree publicly with the Telegraph's headline.
But at 2-0 down on Sunday, I'd imagine he was not feeling overly comfortable.
'Heat on Emery'
The Mail have gone big on Unai Emery's situation at Arsenal, which is looking increasingly precarious.
Anyone who watched their 2-2 home draw with struggling Southampton will know what I mean.
'Emery, Silva and Pellegrini on the brink'
The Mirror reckon that Unai Emery, Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini are on the brink.
'Sack race'
The Express clearly got my memo...
Before we go into that in a tad more depth let's have a ganders at the national newspapers...
Good morning
Well what a weekend of Premier League football.
Sheffield United's 3-3 draw with Manchester United was great for the neutral on Sunday but probably not fantastic if you were a manager in either dugout.
Speaking of which, there could well be a manager or four, maybe more, feeling a little twitchy about their phone ringing today given results over the weekend.
Unai Emery, Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini spring to mind.