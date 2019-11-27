Live

Spurs & Man City make Champions League last 16 - reaction

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Get involved

    #bbcfootball on Twitter

    Pickles
    Copyright: Getty

    We are after your memories of unlikely footballing heroes today.

    Whether it be the German Shepherd that saved Torquay from relegationor the collie that found Jules Rimet gleaming in a hedge.

    Or even a non-canine footballing hero....

    Let us know via the Twitter hashtag #bbcfootball.

  2. Honours even

    Real Madrid 2-2 Paris St Germain

    Gareth Bale
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Elsewhere French giants Paris St-Germain came from 2-0 down to hold Real Madrid in a hugely entertaining Champions League game with both sides already assured of their place in the last 16.

    Karim Benzema put Real 2-0 up with a close-range finish and a header.

    But Kylian Mbappe scored after a defensive mix-up and Pablo Sarabia fired a brilliant equaliser.

    Gareth Bale, a replacement for Eden Hazard, who suffered a twisted ankle, almost won the game for Real Madrid deep into injury time but his free-kick hit the post.

  3. The unlikely hero

    Ball Boy
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Not all heros wear match shirts.

    Last night, Jose Mourinho paid tribute to the ball boy who helped set up Harry Kane's equaliser for 2-2 with a quick recovery of the ball to catch out the Greek visitors.

    "I love intelligent ball boys like I was. I was a brilliant ball boy as a kid," Mourinho told BT Sport.

    "He's not there just to look to the stands, lights or scarves. He's living the game and playing it very well."

  4. City through

    Man City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

    Ilkay Gundogan
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium 12 months ago.

    Fans hoping for a similar exhibition demolition on Tuesday night were left disappointed but ultimately Ilkay Gundogan's goal booked City's progress to the last 16.

    "The target was to qualify and we have done it," said manager Pep Guardiola.

    "This competition in February will be completely different, tougher. We'll see in which conditions we arrive there. This competition is about the details.

  5. Tottenham serge to victory

    Tottenham 4-2 Olympiakos

    Tottenham
    Copyright: Getty

    Tottenham got off to a terrible start in manager Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge, shipping two goals in the opening 13 minutes against Olympiakos.

    But Mourinho orchestrated a comeback, sacrificing Eric Dier in midfield for Christian Eriksen and seeing goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane (2) and Serge Aurier turn the tie around.

    Read the full match report here.

