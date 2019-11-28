Liverpool and Chelsea frustrated - Champions League reaction & analysis

When falling behind at Anfield, Liverpool are unbeaten in their previous eight games in all competitions (W5 D3).
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 16 Champions League games at Anfield (W11 D5), last suffering defeat in October 2014 against Real Madrid.
Dejan Lovren has scored eight goals for Liverpool, with the Reds never losing when the Croatian centre-back has scored (W7 D1).
Liverpool's James Milner has 11 assists in the Champions League since the start of the 2017-18 campaign - no player has provided more.
In European competition, Napoli have failed to win their last 10 away matches in England (D2 L8), facing six different English teams in that time - Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - all-America XI
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
R Mark: Clarence Tenneseedorf
JGB: AmERICa Cantona
Mark Thomas: Andy Nat King Cole
Not a bad start, can you do any better?
'Tell me what is easy' - Klopp
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Saturday's home game against Brighton is the first of 10 in just 30 days for Liverpool but Klopp does not believe his side were ever going to have the luxury of being able to drop their intensity during that hectic run of fixtures.
"I am four years in, tell me when it was easy," Jurgen Klopp said after Wednesday's game.
"I know how human beings are, people wished we could finish the group tonight and have a holiday game against Salzburg but it never happens, it will never happen.
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who has scored 11 times for his club this season, was helped off the pitch after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge.
It's a worry for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, with qualification to the knockout phases not yet secured.
Chelsea may have to defeat Lille in the final match to secure a place in the knockout round, with Ajax, who beat the French side 2-0, and Valencia still in the mix.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Over in Valencia, Chelsea played out a topsy-turvy game, which saw both sides fail to hold on to a lead.
Napoli wasted a number of clear chances, and the final scoreline could have looked more like 4-2 or 6-3.
Carlos Soler opened the scoring before Mateo Kovacic drew Chelsea level a minute later.
The Blues took the lead through Christian Pulisic in the 50th minute, but Valencia were to have the final say of the game, with Daniel Wass scoring in the final 10 minutes.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Not so Fab
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
It wasn't a good night for Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who lasted only 19 minutes before hobbling off down the tunnel.
Klopp will be hoping the injury to his influential Brazilian isn't too serious.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Angry Klopp
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp was not happy on the sidelines at Anfield last night. Not one iota.
In fact, his antics led to a yellow card.
Liverpool have NINE games in December and one of those is now a very important Champions League game against Salzburg in Austria.
Thoughts, Reds fans?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'People wished for a holiday game'
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Liverpool did not expect a "holiday game against Salzburg", says boss Jurgen Klopp - but how tough has the Reds' December become?
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Defending champions Liverpool will need at least a point in their final group game at Red Bull Salzburg to guarantee reaching the last 16 of the Champions League after a lacklustre draw against Napoli.
The Reds would have gone through as Group E winners with a win but fell behind midway through the first half when Dries Mertens beat the offside trap to finish from a tight angle.
It means Liverpool will have to go to Red Bull Salzburg on 10 December needing a draw or hope Napoli lose at home to Genk.
Not ideal, with a fixture pile-up already in December for the Reds.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Get Involved - all-American XI
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
It's Thanksgiving today!
You know, a day of indulgence and getting family and friends together to celebrate a tradition which originated in 1789 by former President George Washington.
To those celebrating, have a grand ol' time.
The American holiday has inspired us to create an all-American XI.
You know, think Dwight New Yorke or Mark Pumkinsella.
You've got this, ya'll.
Get in touch: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
KinsellaCopyright: Kinsella
Jurgen stropp
Dejan Lovren popped up to head home for Liverpool for his first goal in quite some time, to equalise for his side.
Liverpool had plenty of time to score the winner, but it wasn;t to be on an off-night at Anfield.
And manager Jurgen Klopp wasn't too happy.
TimesCopyright: Times
The i paperCopyright: The i paper
StarCopyright: Star
Down to the Wire
The Metro and Mirror have both gone with Liverpool's draw with Napoli at Anfield last night.
The Reds need to avoid defeat in their final group game against Salzburg to go through to the last 16.
MetroCopyright: Metro
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
Morning!
So Liverpool and Chelsea fans will be waking up to the reality that they still have plenty of work to do in their final Champions League group game.
We'll get to dissecting those games shortly. But first up, there's the back pages of the national newspapers for your to check out over your morning brew...
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Arsenal
In the possible Premier League manager merry-go-round, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a potential replacement if Arsenal sack Unai Emery.
Head coach Emery is under pressure after a winless run of six matches across all competitions.
Arsenal have only won four of 13 Premier League games this season.
Post update
Is this guy en route back to West Ham? Or are Everton about to swoop for David Moyes?
It's all in the gossip
Get Involved - all-American XI
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Yes Matthew in London...you can stay. Your suggestion got the cheer of approval from the subs desk here at BBC Sport!
Post update
Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Chelsea
Get Involved - all-American XI
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Another Reds recovery - the facts
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Get Involved - all-America XI
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
R Mark: Clarence Tenneseedorf
JGB: AmERICa Cantona
Mark Thomas: Andy Nat King Cole
Not a bad start, can you do any better?
'Tell me what is easy' - Klopp
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Saturday's home game against Brighton is the first of 10 in just 30 days for Liverpool but Klopp does not believe his side were ever going to have the luxury of being able to drop their intensity during that hectic run of fixtures.
"I am four years in, tell me when it was easy," Jurgen Klopp said after Wednesday's game.
"I know how human beings are, people wished we could finish the group tonight and have a holiday game against Salzburg but it never happens, it will never happen.
"That is the situation."
Read Gary Rose's reaction to last night's game.
Worrying night for Tammy
Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, who has scored 11 times for his club this season, was helped off the pitch after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge.
It's a worry for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, with qualification to the knockout phases not yet secured.
Chelsea may have to defeat Lille in the final match to secure a place in the knockout round, with Ajax, who beat the French side 2-0, and Valencia still in the mix.
Post update
Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Over in Valencia, Chelsea played out a topsy-turvy game, which saw both sides fail to hold on to a lead.
Napoli wasted a number of clear chances, and the final scoreline could have looked more like 4-2 or 6-3.
Carlos Soler opened the scoring before Mateo Kovacic drew Chelsea level a minute later.
The Blues took the lead through Christian Pulisic in the 50th minute, but Valencia were to have the final say of the game, with Daniel Wass scoring in the final 10 minutes.
Not so Fab
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
It wasn't a good night for Liverpool midfielder Fabinho, who lasted only 19 minutes before hobbling off down the tunnel.
Klopp will be hoping the injury to his influential Brazilian isn't too serious.
Angry Klopp
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp was not happy on the sidelines at Anfield last night. Not one iota.
In fact, his antics led to a yellow card.
Liverpool have NINE games in December and one of those is now a very important Champions League game against Salzburg in Austria.
Thoughts, Reds fans?
'People wished for a holiday game'
Liverpool did not expect a "holiday game against Salzburg", says boss Jurgen Klopp - but how tough has the Reds' December become?
Post update
Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Liverpool
Defending champions Liverpool will need at least a point in their final group game at Red Bull Salzburg to guarantee reaching the last 16 of the Champions League after a lacklustre draw against Napoli.
The Reds would have gone through as Group E winners with a win but fell behind midway through the first half when Dries Mertens beat the offside trap to finish from a tight angle.
It means Liverpool will have to go to Red Bull Salzburg on 10 December needing a draw or hope Napoli lose at home to Genk.
Not ideal, with a fixture pile-up already in December for the Reds.
Get Involved - all-American XI
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
It's Thanksgiving today!
You know, a day of indulgence and getting family and friends together to celebrate a tradition which originated in 1789 by former President George Washington.
To those celebrating, have a grand ol' time.
The American holiday has inspired us to create an all-American XI.
You know, think Dwight New Yorke or Mark Pumkinsella.
You've got this, ya'll.
Get in touch: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Jurgen stropp
Dejan Lovren popped up to head home for Liverpool for his first goal in quite some time, to equalise for his side.
Liverpool had plenty of time to score the winner, but it wasn;t to be on an off-night at Anfield.
And manager Jurgen Klopp wasn't too happy.
Down to the Wire
The Metro and Mirror have both gone with Liverpool's draw with Napoli at Anfield last night.
The Reds need to avoid defeat in their final group game against Salzburg to go through to the last 16.
Morning!
So Liverpool and Chelsea fans will be waking up to the reality that they still have plenty of work to do in their final Champions League group game.
We'll get to dissecting those games shortly. But first up, there's the back pages of the national newspapers for your to check out over your morning brew...