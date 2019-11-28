Liverpool and Chelsea frustrated - Champions League reaction & analysis

Saturday's home game against Brighton is the first of 10 in just 30 days for Liverpool but Klopp does not believe his side were ever going to have the luxury of being able to drop their intensity during that hectic run of fixtures.

"I am four years in, tell me when it was easy," Jurgen Klopp said after Wednesday's game.

"I know how human beings are, people wished we could finish the group tonight and have a holiday game against Salzburg but it never happens, it will never happen.

"That is the situation."

