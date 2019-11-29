Arsenal boss Emery under pressure plus Premier League news conferences

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Fifteen-year-old Tottenham ballboy Callum Hynes has spoken about his moment in the limelight on Tuesday night.

Hynes played a crucial part in Tottenham's second goal in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos, swiftly throwing a spare ball to Serge Aurier so the full-back could take a quick throw-in that resulted in Harry Kane's equaliser.

Hynes was reward with a hug and high five from manager Jose Mourinho.

"You can see from my smile it was just unbelievable. Jose didn’t have to do that. It was really nice of him to come over to me. It’s made my day, my life, really! I love Spurs and it was an amazing moment I’ll never forget,” said Hynes.