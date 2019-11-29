Arsenal boss Emery under pressure plus Premier League news conferences

Fifteen-year-old Tottenham ballboy Callum Hynes has spoken about his moment in the limelight on Tuesday night.
Hynes played a crucial part in Tottenham's second goal in their 4-2 win over Olympiakos, swiftly throwing a spare ball to Serge Aurier so the full-back could take a quick throw-in that resulted in Harry Kane's equaliser.
Hynes was reward with a hug and high five from manager Jose Mourinho.
"You can see from my smile it was just unbelievable. Jose didn’t have to do that. It was really nice of him to come over to me. It’s made my day, my life, really! I love Spurs and it was an amazing moment I’ll never forget,” said Hynes.
'Disrespectful'
Braga 3-3 Wolves
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, whose Wolves side booked their place in the Europa League last 32 with a 3-3 draw against Braga, was asked about whether he would be interested in a hypothetical Arsenal vacancy.
He didn't say no.
“I think you know me well enough and you know that I’m not going to answer about that," said the Portuguese.
"I will never mention an issue that’s not a reality. Mainly because the job has a manager in it. It would be disrespectful.”
Ljungberg ready to take charge?
Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
According to the Times, former Invincible Freddie Ljungberg, currently employed as Emery's assistant, is a strong contender to take up the reins if the Spaniard is removed from this job.
"Other names linked include the former club captain Mikel Arteta, who is Manchester City’s assistant coach, and Nuno Espírito Santo, the Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach, but they would be unable to leave their respective positions immediately," adds writer Molly Hudson.
Last night's Europe League defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt extended the Gunners winless run to seven matches - the longest such streak at the club since 1992.
The club gave an attendance of 49,419, but it looked far fewer. It certainly was by the final whistle when some of the home fans who remained jeered Emery and held up signs demanding his removal from his post.
'It was just unbelievable'
Tottenham 4-2 Olympiakos
Emery out?
Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Arsenal manager Unai Emery is now an almost unbackable favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.
Last night's Europe League defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt extended the Gunners winless run to seven matches - the longest such streak at the club since 1992.
The club gave an attendance of 49,419, but it looked far fewer. It certainly was by the final whistle when some of the home fans who remained jeered Emery and held up signs demanding his removal from his post.
Change of mood...
Arsenal 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
All smiles before kick-off...
...all gloom and doom on the final whistle.