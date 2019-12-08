Listen: FA Trophy commentaries

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Live commentaries

    All games Kick off 15:00 GMT unless stated

    FA Trophy first round

    AFC Fylde v Curzon Ashton - BBC Radio Lancashire

    AFC Telford v Leamington - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Chesterfield Town v Notts County (13:00 GMT) - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Eastleigh v Yate Town - BBC Radio Solent

    Torquay United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Devon

    Yeovil Town v Welling United - BBC Somerset

