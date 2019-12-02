Premier League reaction - Everton lose again

If Freddie Ljungberg wants to be Arsenal manager for any length of time, he has to change what the Gunners do when they are not in possession.
It was bad enough watching their defensive display in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Norwich first time around but, when I went through the game again for our analysis on MOTD2, it was apparent just how poor they are at that part of the game.
Watching clip after clip of them in the cold light of day, it was almost astonishing how often Arsenal just retreat away from the ball.
Speaking of Arsenal, Brendan Rodgers has been strongly linked with replacing Unai Emery, and the Leicester boss has suggested there is a clause in his contract at the Foxes.
It was reported this weekend that Leicester included an exit clause in Rodgers' contract, worth around £14m if he was prized away.
The former Liverpool manager was asked about the reported clause following his side's win at the weekend.
"There probably is [a clause] in most manager's contracts. It is all hypothetical," Rodgers told Sky Sports.
Stuie Neale: "Great win for liverpool at weekend, Don't know why Watford re-appointed Flores he failed last time, love midweek games not liking that they're on Amazon Prime."
Arsenal can "100%" make the top four according to Freddie Ljungberg, whose first match as interim manager ended in a draw against struggling Norwich.
The Gunners, with the Swede at the helm after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday, have not won for eight games. The result leaves Arsenal eighth in the Premier League, seven points off a place in the top four, while Norwich remain 19th, three points from safety.
However, asked if they can get into one of the automatic Champions League spots, the 42-year-old said: "Yes, 100%. Like you have seen, people drop points here and there and we drop points and it is a bit of a crazy league at the moment."
Silva bullet? What the papers say
The Daily Mail leads with Marco Silva, who is under pressure after his Everton side lost to Leicester.
His team suffered a 2-1 stoppage-time defeat when substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's goal, initially flagged for offside, was given when referee Graham Scott was advised to overturn the linesman's decision by VAR.
Good morning!
It has been another big weekend in the Premier League with Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the table while Quique Sanchez Flores became the latest managerial casualty after the bottom of the table side lost to Southampton.
The Hornets are expected to announce a replacement "imminently" while there's a whole round of Premier League fixtures to come in midweek.
Arsenal can "100%" make the top four according to Freddie Ljungberg, whose first match as interim manager ended in a draw against struggling Norwich.
The Gunners, with the Swede at the helm after Unai Emery was sacked on Friday, have not won for eight games. The result leaves Arsenal eighth in the Premier League, seven points off a place in the top four, while Norwich remain 19th, three points from safety.
However, asked if they can get into one of the automatic Champions League spots, the 42-year-old said: "Yes, 100%. Like you have seen, people drop points here and there and we drop points and it is a bit of a crazy league at the moment."
The Daily Mail leads with Marco Silva, who is under pressure after his Everton side lost to Leicester.
His team suffered a 2-1 stoppage-time defeat when substitute Kelechi Iheanacho's goal, initially flagged for offside, was given when referee Graham Scott was advised to overturn the linesman's decision by VAR.
It has been another big weekend in the Premier League with Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the table while Quique Sanchez Flores became the latest managerial casualty after the bottom of the table side lost to Southampton.
The Hornets are expected to announce a replacement "imminently" while there's a whole round of Premier League fixtures to come in midweek.
Plenty to get struck into so let's crack on.