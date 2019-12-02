Premier League reaction - Everton lose again

If Freddie Ljungberg wants to be Arsenal manager for any length of time, he has to change what the Gunners do when they are not in possession.

It was bad enough watching their defensive display in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Norwich first time around but, when I went through the game again for our analysis on MOTD2, it was apparent just how poor they are at that part of the game.

Watching clip after clip of them in the cold light of day, it was almost astonishing how often Arsenal just retreat away from the ball.

