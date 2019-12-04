Premier League reaction - Man City back within eight points of Liverpool

Match-winner Jeffrey Schlupp had come on as a substitute for Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt so the Eagles lost two defenders in the first half.
Given their response, they earned plenty of praise from manager Roy Hodgson.
Amazon's first Premier League games
Great idea from Amazon but whilst the "live" feed is 30-45 seconds behind, I can't see it catching on. I'll be relying on score updates whilst watching almost instant highlights of Liverpool-Everton tonight.
Back-to-back wins for 10-man Palace
Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth
Elsewhere in the Premier League on Tuesday, Crystal Palace shrugged off the loss of Mamadou Sakho to a first-half red card to make it back-to-back wins and go fifth in the table.
Jeffrey Schlupp capped off a fine run to score a late winner at Selhurst Park, leaving Bournemouth in 12th.
'We needed that'
Burnley 1-4 Manchester City
Manchester City
"We played with an incredible amount of passes and I think we needed that to come back to who we normally are," said City boss Pep Guardiola.
Jesus an incredible fighter - Guardiola
Burnley 1-4 Manchester City
Despite that disruption, Manchester City went on to get back to winning ways after being held to a draw at Newcastle last Saturday.
It also saw Gabriel Jesus return to form having not scored in 10 games for club and country.
City manager Pep Guardiola described the Brazilian striker as an "incredible fighter" and said his side "need" the forward after he scored twice having come in for the injured Sergio Aguero.
Amazon to the rescue at Turf Moor
Amazon did manage to go above and beyond in one respect on Tuesday night though.
When Manchester City arrived at Turf Moor, they were greeted by darkness.
Pep Guardiola's side were left to prepare for the match without lighting because of an electrical issue in the away dressing room.
Tuesday night's games were the first to be shown by Amazon as part of the Premier League's latest broadcast package, making it the first time 'televised' Premier League games in the UK were not on a traditional TV channel.
The kick-off times were staggered, so we had one half where we could flick between the two games.
But on Wednesday night five games are kicking off at 19:30 GMT before the Merseyside derby from 20:15 GMT.
Is anyone as excited as me? And how was the live streaming experience for you last night?
Crystal Palace 1-0 Bournemouth
Man City's win took them back to second in the Premier League and Crystal Palace went fifth with a home win against Bournemouth.
The Eagles even went down to 10 men in the first half, with Mamadou Sakho sent off for a high challenge on Adam Smith, before Jeffrey Schlupp fired in a late winner after a superb run by the German.
Jesus walks...
And he's not a bad finisher too.
With Sergio Aguero out injured, Gabriel Jesus will get a few games to lead the line for Manchester City.
And the Brazilian stepped out to the plate on Tuesday night by scoring two goals to set City on course for a 4-1 win at Burnley.
Calling the first goal a Christmas miracle would be a bit much but it was definitely a fine finish, with the 22-year-old striker curling a delicious effort inside the far post.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us for all the reaction to Tuesday night's Premier League action, which saw Manchester City get back to winning ways while 10-man Crystal Palace managed to beat Bournemouth.
We'll also bring you updates before the rest of the midweek Premier League fixtures, which include the Merseyside derby at Anfield and Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford.