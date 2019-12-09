Premier League reaction - Leicester stay in touch in title race

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Liverpool have another Champions League midweek fixture to deal with this week, probably a slight disadvantage to them.

They need a result at Red Bull Salzburg to progress from their group while Man City are already through regardless of the result in there game at Dinamo Zagreb.

Leicester can fully focus on the Premier League of course.

Liverpool and Leicester then play Watford and Norwich respectively at the weekend - two winnable games on paper at least.