Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea reach knockout stages

There were a couple of scares but last night Liverpool and\nChelsea secured their places in the Champions League knockout stages. Both went into the final game of their respective groups\nneeding a result to go through and both won. Liverpool won away at Red Bull Salzburg and Chelsea beat\nLille at Stamford Bridge. There’s plenty of reaction so let’s get to it…
By Matthew Henry
JOB DONE!