Champions League reaction - Liverpool & Chelsea reach knockout stages

By Matthew Henry

    Liverpool and Chelsea
    There were a couple of scares but last night Liverpool and Chelsea secured their places in the Champions League knockout stages.

    Both went into the final game of their respective groups needing a result to go through and both won.

    Liverpool won away at Red Bull Salzburg and Chelsea beat Lille at Stamford Bridge.

    There’s plenty of reaction so let’s get to it…

    JOB DONE!

    Jordan Henderson and Cesar Azpilicueta
