Champions League reaction - Man City win, Spurs beaten

Ryan Sessegnon made his first start for Tottenham since his summer move from Fulham and he scored an equaliser at Bayern Munich before the hosts went on to win 3-1. The German giants finished the group with a 100% record while Spurs were runners-up with 10 points from six games.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Sessegnon scores on first Spurs start
Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham
Ryan Sessegnon made his first start for Tottenham since his summer move from Fulham and he scored an equaliser at Bayern Munich before the hosts went on to win 3-1.
The German giants finished the group with a 100% record while Spurs were runners-up with 10 points from six games.
City come from behind to win in Croatia
Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Manchester City
After Saturday's derby defeat, Manchester City looked on course for another miserable evening when Dinamo Zagreb took an early lead - admittedly through a superb volley by Dani Olmo.
But City replied with Gabriel Jesus scoring a 20-minute hat-trick, his last two goals coming just after half-time, before Phil Foden wrapped up what ended up being a comfortable victory.
And then there were 16...
The Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday night, with Manchester City coming from behind to win at Dinamo Zagreb while Tottenham lost at Bayern Munich.
Both the English sides were already assured of a place in the last 16 so all four Premier League teams that qualified for this season's competition will feature in Monday's draw.
Will there be another English winner of the Champions League after Liverpool's success last season?