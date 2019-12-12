Live

Champions League reaction - Man City win, Spurs beaten

preview
1,220
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Sessegnon scores on first Spurs start

    Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham

    Ryan Sessegnon made his first start for Tottenham since his summer move from Fulham and he scored an equaliser at Bayern Munich before the hosts went on to win 3-1.

    The German giants finished the group with a 100% record while Spurs were runners-up with 10 points from six games.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. City come from behind to win in Croatia

    Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Manchester City

    After Saturday's derby defeat, Manchester City looked on course for another miserable evening when Dinamo Zagreb took an early lead - admittedly through a superb volley by Dani Olmo.

    But City replied with Gabriel Jesus scoring a 20-minute hat-trick, his last two goals coming just after half-time, before Phil Foden wrapped up what ended up being a comfortable victory.

    Gabriel Jesus
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. And then there were 16...

    The Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday night, with Manchester City coming from behind to win at Dinamo Zagreb while Tottenham lost at Bayern Munich.

    Both the English sides were already assured of a place in the last 16 so all four Premier League teams that qualified for this season's competition will feature in Monday's draw.

    Will there be another English winner of the Champions League after Liverpool's success last season?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top