Europa League reaction - Rangers into last 32 as Man Utd & Wolves win 4-0

The teams will be divided into two pots, with the first consisting of all 12 of the Europa League group winners and the four best third-placed teams from the Champions League.

The second pot will contain the Europa League group runners-up plus four more teams dropping down from the Champions League.

The seeded clubs will play away from home first, ensuring they have home advantage in the second leg. The first legs are scheduled for Thursday, 20 February, with the second legs on 27 February.

