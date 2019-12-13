Europa League reaction - Rangers into last 32 as Man Utd & Wolves win 4-0

Rangers: Ajax, Arsenal, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla.
Who could Arsenal play?
Arsenal
Specifically, here are all the potential opponents for Arsenal in the last 32: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg.
Who could the British teams play?
Well, a few of them could play each other as they're in different pots. For example, Arsenal or Manchester United could be handed an all-British tie with Rangers, while Celtic could play Wolves. Mouth-watering eh?!
Who is in which pot?
Pot one: Ajax, Arsenal, Basaksehir, Basel, Benfica, Braga, Celtic, Espanyol, Gent, Inter Milan, LASK, Malmo, Manchester United, Porto, Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla.
Pot two: Apoel Nicosia, AZ Alkmaar, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges, Cluj, Copenhagen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Getafe, Ludogorets, Olympiakos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon, Wolfsburg, Wolves.
How will the Europa League draw work?
The teams will be divided into two pots, with the first consisting of all 12 of the Europa League group winners and the four best third-placed teams from the Champions League.
The second pot will contain the Europa League group runners-up plus four more teams dropping down from the Champions League.
The seeded clubs will play away from home first, ensuring they have home advantage in the second leg. The first legs are scheduled for Thursday, 20 February, with the second legs on 27 February.
Now the nine British clubs are waiting to hear who they'll face in the first stage of the knockout phase.
The Champions League draw will be made on Monday from 11:00 GMT, with the Europa League draw to follow from 12:00 GMT.
Clean sweep for British sides
So it was a clean sweep for British sides in the Europa League as all five advanced to the last 32.
And with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all qualifying for the Champions League's last 16 it means that all nine British clubs in Europe this season have progressed to the knockout phase. Impressive.
Instant impact by Jota
Wolves 4-0 Besiktas
And Wolves also enjoyed a comfortable home win as Diogo Jota made a stunning contribution off the bench.
The Portuguese forward came on in the 57th minute with the score 0-0 and within 12 minutes he'd hit a hat-trick! Talk about an impact sub!!
Leander Dendoncker also struck as Wolves claimed four goals in even less time than Man Utd - it took them just 10 minutes - but they were still denied top spot in Group K due to Braga's 4-2 victory at Slovan Bratislava.
Steven Gerrard's men led Group G by a point before kick-off and - with Porto beating Feyenoord - needed a draw to guarantee qualification.
They were cruising thanks to Alfredo Morelos' first-half finish but were left hanging on as Borna Barisic scored an own goal on 89 minutes before Ryan Jack was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.
But the Gers clinched the runners-up spot to ensure they will play European football after Christmas for the first time since 2010-11.
Much-changed Celtic side beaten in Romania
Cluj 2-0 Celtic
Celtic had already clinched top spot in Group E and manager Neil Lennon made nine changes to the side that beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.
Clean sweep for British sides
So it was a clean sweep for British sides in the Europa League as all five advanced to the last 32.
And with Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham all qualifying for the Champions League's last 16 it means that all nine British clubs in Europe this season have progressed to the knockout phase. Impressive.
Instant impact by Jota
Wolves 4-0 Besiktas
And Wolves also enjoyed a comfortable home win as Diogo Jota made a stunning contribution off the bench.
The Portuguese forward came on in the 57th minute with the score 0-0 and within 12 minutes he'd hit a hat-trick! Talk about an impact sub!!
Leander Dendoncker also struck as Wolves claimed four goals in even less time than Man Utd - it took them just 10 minutes - but they were still denied top spot in Group K due to Braga's 4-2 victory at Slovan Bratislava.
Greenwood double as Man Utd win group
Man Utd 4-0 AZ Alkmaar
Meanwhile south of the border, Manchester United were already through and ensured they topped Group L with a flurry of goals around the hour mark.
Mason Greenwood claimed his first senior double as the Red Devils scored four in 11 minutes to secure a seeding for the Europa League knockout phase.
Gers progress after nervy finish
Rangers 1-1 Young Boys
Celtic's Old Firm rivals Rangers then joined them in the last 32 after a nervy finish at Ibrox.
Steven Gerrard's men led Group G by a point before kick-off and - with Porto beating Feyenoord - needed a draw to guarantee qualification.
They were cruising thanks to Alfredo Morelos' first-half finish but were left hanging on as Borna Barisic scored an own goal on 89 minutes before Ryan Jack was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.
But the Gers clinched the runners-up spot to ensure they will play European football after Christmas for the first time since 2010-11.
Much-changed Celtic side beaten in Romania
Cluj 2-0 Celtic
Celtic had already clinched top spot in Group E and manager Neil Lennon made nine changes to the side that beat Rangers in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final.
He gave a debut to 18-year-old Scott Robertson while 16-year-old Karamoko Dembele became the youngest player to represent Celtic in Europe as the Scottish champions slipped to their first defeat in seven Europa League games this season.
Gunners stage late fightback
Standard Liege 2-2 Arsenal
Arsenal and Celtic were among the early kick-offs on Thursday, with the Gunners all but assured of a place in the last 32 before their trip to Belgium.
And they made sure by coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and seal top spot in Group F.
Europa League results
British quintet march on
Thanks for joining us for reaction to an eventful night in the Europa League.
The group stage came to an end on Thursday and all five British sides have qualified for the last 32.
Manchester United, Wolves and Celtic were already assured of a place in the knockout stage but Arsenal and Rangers did enough to make sure they'll be in Monday's draw too.