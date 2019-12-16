Live

Premier League reaction & Champions League draw build-up

preview
1,259
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Manchester City cruise past Arsenal at the Emirates

    Arsenal 0-3 Man City

    We'll kick off at the Emirates then as Man City concluded Super Sunday with a convincing win over Arsenal.

    I've typed his name several times already this morning, but Kevin De Bruyne was the star attraction as the Belgian scored two and assisted another in the 3-0 win.

    The Gunners, who sacked Unai Emery last month, have now won just once under interim boss Freddie Ljungberg.

    Phil Foden
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Sort it out'

    The Express

    The Express
    Copyright: The Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'Decision time for Arsenal'

    The Guardian

    The Guardian
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'King Kev'

    The Telegraph

    The Telegraph
    Copyright: The Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'Simply De Best'

    The Mail

    The Mail
    Copyright: The Mail
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. 'Rough and Freddie'

    The Mirror

    The Mirror back page
    Copyright: The Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. What do the papers say?

    But before all that, let's take a look at a selection of this this morning's back pages.

    It's safe to say this man features pretty heavily...

    Kevin de Bruyne
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    If you're just waking up, arriving at your desk or finishing a night shift, you've joined us just in time to have a look back over the weekend's Premier League action...

    Liverpool won again to maintain their title charge, Mason Greenwood saved Manchester United's blushes and Kevin de Bruyne reigned supreme at the Emirates.

    We'll also be building up to the Champions League last 16 draw as all four English clubs remain in the hat.

    So chuck the kettle on, strap yourself in and stay tuned for a jam-packed morning...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top