Irish Premiership goal clips, text and audio

Ballymena United have been forced to start outfield player Declan Carville in goals for their contest with in-form Glentoran
  1. Midfielder Carville starts between the posts

    Glentoran v Ballymena Utd

    The big news from the Ballymena United starting line-up is that midfielder Declan Carville is starting in goal because all three of the club's goalkeepers are unavailable.

    The former Newry City player came on for the last 25 minutes of United's 2-0 defeat by Coleraine on Boxing Day following the dismissal of Jordan Williamson for handling outside the area.

    Ballymena's subsequent appeal against the red card was rejected so Williamson is suspended for this afternoon's game with Glentoran.

    The club's other regular stoppers Ross Glendinning (hamstring) and Conor Friel (broken finger and ligament damage) are ruled out.

    Could be an interesting afternoon at the Oval.

  2. One last dance for 2019

    Irish Premiership

    The turkey and roasties may be done (though fair play if you’re still on that train) but the feast of festive football rolls on. We’ve a full programme of six fixtures as we bid goodbye to the Irish Premiership for 2019.

    Champions Linfield will be looking to get back on the horse after their Boxing Day defeat by Glentoran, but if they are to do that they must overcome a Coleraine side that has won all three matches against the Blues this season.

    Cliftonville moved top with their north Belfast derby win away to Crusaders and they will hope to end the year at the summit by winning away to Larne, who weren’t at their best in the scoreless draw with east Antrim rivals Carrick Rangers on Thursday.

    The Glens certainly enjoyed their Big Two win and they welcome Ballymena United to the Oval, while the Crues, who dropped to fifth, are at home to 10th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

    Bottom side Warrenpoint Town, fresh from their first away league win of the season over Institute on Thursday, are on their travels again against Glenavon, with Stute versus Carrick Rangers completing the fixture list.

    Stay with us for our usual offering of goal clips, live text and analysis.

