Irish Premiership goal clips, text and audio

The big news from the Ballymena United starting line-up is that midfielder Declan Carville is starting in goal because all three of the club's goalkeepers are unavailable.

The former Newry City player came on for the last 25 minutes of United's 2-0 defeat by Coleraine on Boxing Day following the dismissal of Jordan Williamson for handling outside the area.

Ballymena's subsequent appeal against the red card was rejected so Williamson is suspended for this afternoon's game with Glentoran.

The club's other regular stoppers Ross Glendinning (hamstring) and Conor Friel (broken finger and ligament damage) are ruled out.

Could be an interesting afternoon at the Oval.