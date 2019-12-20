Live

Arteta & Ancelotti latest, Solskjaer news conference

preview
1,807
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Arsenal to name Arteta as new manager on Friday

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Mikel Arteta is expected to be named as Arsenal's new manager on Friday. Arteta said his farewells to staff at Manchester City on Thursday morning.

    There has been annoyance at City over Arsenal's conduct but they will not stop Arteta, 37, succeeding Unai Emery. A seven-figure compensation payment will be made in order for the move to be completed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    As it stands, it's unclear if Everton will be able to confirm Carlo Ancelotti's appointment on Friday... an announcement at Arsenal is expected though. The Gunners were due to hold a news conference on Thursday but it was put back a day. No word yet on what time that will be but, of course, you'll know as soon as we do.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Ferguson remains as caretaker but Everton close on Ancelotti

    Everton v Arsenal (Sat, 12:30 GMT)

    Phil McNulty

    BBC Sport chief football writer

    Everton are closing in on the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager - but caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for Saturday's game with Arsenal.

    Ancelotti, 60, is still to sign what would be a lucrative long-term contract following talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in London this week.

    But it appears the major details are settled after the Italian cut his ties with Napoli following his sacking, and he could be at Goodison Park on Saturday. However, Everton are remaining guarded until they are in a position to make a formal announcement.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Managerial merry-go-round

    Premier League clubs are hoping to enjoy a merry Christmas but, for now, it's all about the managerial merry-go-round with Arsenal and Everton set to appoint their new manager.

    We'll bring you the latest on their bid to appoint Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti, respectively, plus updates from Friday's news conferences.

    Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be one of the first managers to face the media, with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to follow at around 13:30 GMT.

    Everton are also set to hold a news conference, and to kick things off, here's the latest from Goodison Park...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top