Arteta & Ancelotti latest, Solskjaer news conference

There has been annoyance at City over Arsenal's conduct but they will not stop Arteta, 37, succeeding Unai Emery. A seven-figure compensation payment will be made in order for the move to be completed.
As it stands, it's unclear if Everton will be able to confirm Carlo Ancelotti's appointment on Friday... an announcement at Arsenal is expected though. The Gunners were due to hold a news conference on Thursday but it was put back a day. No word yet on what time that will be but, of course, you'll know as soon as we do.
Ferguson remains as caretaker but Everton close on Ancelotti
But it appears the major details are settled after the Italian cut his ties with Napoli following his sacking, and he could be at Goodison Park on Saturday. However, Everton are remaining guarded until they are in a position to make a formal announcement.
Managerial merry-go-round
Premier League clubs are hoping to enjoy a merry Christmas but, for now, it's all about the managerial merry-go-round with Arsenal and Everton set to appoint their new manager.
We'll bring you the latest on their bid to appoint Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti, respectively, plus updates from Friday's news conferences.
Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be one of the first managers to face the media, with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to follow at around 13:30 GMT.
Everton are also set to hold a news conference, and to kick things off, here's the latest from Goodison Park...
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Arsenal to name Arteta as new manager on Friday
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Mikel Arteta is expected to be named as Arsenal's new manager on Friday. Arteta said his farewells to staff at Manchester City on Thursday morning.
Ferguson remains as caretaker but Everton close on Ancelotti
Everton v Arsenal (Sat, 12:30 GMT)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Everton are closing in on the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager - but caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson will remain in charge for Saturday's game with Arsenal.
Ancelotti, 60, is still to sign what would be a lucrative long-term contract following talks with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in London this week.
Managerial merry-go-round
