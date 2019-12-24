Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)

    National League

    AFC Fylde v Stockport County - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Aldershot Town v Barnet - BBC Surrey

    Boreham Wood v Eastleigh - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Solent

    Chorley v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Radio York

    FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Sheffield

    Hartlepool United v Barrow AFC - BBC Tees & BBC Radio Cumbria

    Maidenhead United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales

    Solihull Moors v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Sutton United v Yeovil Town (12:30 GMT) - BBC Somerset

    Torquay United v Woking - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Surrey

    National League North

    Boston United v Kettering Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    Gloucester City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    Hereford FC v Leamington - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Guiseley - BBC Radio York

