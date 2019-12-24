Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT (unless stated)
National League
AFC Fylde v Stockport County - BBC Radio Lancashire
Aldershot Town v Barnet - BBC Surrey
Boreham Wood v Eastleigh - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Solent
Chorley v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio Lancashire & BBC Radio York
FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Sheffield
Hartlepool United v Barrow AFC - BBC Tees & BBC Radio Cumbria
Maidenhead United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Solihull Moors v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham
Sutton United v Yeovil Town (12:30 GMT) - BBC Somerset
Torquay United v Woking - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Surrey
National League North
Boston United v Kettering Town - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers - BBC Hereford & Worcester
Gloucester City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire
Hereford FC v Leamington - BBC Hereford & Worcester
York City v Guiseley - BBC Radio York