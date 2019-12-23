Premier League reaction after Spurs-Chelsea marred by alleged racism

Following the game, The Professional Footballers' Association called for a government inquiry into racism in football.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play during the second half after Blues defender Antonio Rudiger complained of hearing monkey noises.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min had been sent off after a second-half clash involving Rudiger moments earlier.

"We are disgusted and dismayed that once again, a Premier League fixture has been tainted by abuse from the stands towards players," said The PFA.

