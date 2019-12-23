Live

Premier League reaction after Spurs-Chelsea marred by alleged racism

Live Reporting

By Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Tainted'

    Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea

    Following the game, The Professional Footballers' Association called for a government inquiry into racism in football.

    Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play during the second half after Blues defender Antonio Rudiger complained of hearing monkey noises.

    Tottenham forward Son Heung-min had been sent off after a second-half clash involving Rudiger moments earlier.

    "We are disgusted and dismayed that once again, a Premier League fixture has been tainted by abuse from the stands towards players," said The PFA.

    You can read the full story here.

    Antonio Rudiger
  2. Chelsea strengthen grip on fourth

    Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea

    So let's start with the final game of the weekend then as Chelsea strengthened their grip on fourth place with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

    Blues boss Frank Lampard out-manouevred his one-time mentor Jose Mourinho - but the comfortable win was overshadowed by alleged racist behaviour aimed at visiting defender Antonio Rudiger.

    Willian scored both goals in the first-half and you can read the full match report here.

    Willian
  3. Paper review

    Daily Star

    Daily Star
  4. Paper review

    Daily Mail

    Daily Mail back page
  5. Paper review

    The Guardian

    The Guardian
  6. Paper review

    The Mirror

    The Mirror
  7. Post update

    Paper review

    But first, let's have a look at the back pages you are waking up to this morning.

    As you can expect, this man features heavily after yesterday's alleged racist abuse...

    Antonio Rudiger
  8. Good morning

    Turkey, presents and Premier League football - isn't it just the most wonderful time of the year?

    With only two more sleeps until the big day, Liverpool are 10 points clear at the top of the table, there are new men in charge at Arsenal and Everton and Frank Lampard might be a late omission on Jose Mourinho's Christmas card list.

    Lampard secured victory against his former boss on Sunday as Chelsea won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the game was marred by alleged racial abuse directed at Antonio Rudiger by some of the home fans.

    We'll be looking back at that game, and the rest of the weekend's action, before hearing from several Premier League managers ahead of nine matches on Boxing Day.

    Frank Lampard
