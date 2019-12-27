Live

Liverpool move 13 points clear plus reaction to other games

By Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

    Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers
    What could halt Livepool's march towards the title now?

    An injury to Virgil van Dijk?

    A mass brawl and 10-point deduction?

    Plague? Pestilence? War?

    Get involved via #bbcfootball on Twitter

  3. 'We don't feel it'

    Jurgen Klopp
    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The only thing that changes is the numbers are different," he said. "It was 10, 11 and now it is 13 points. We don't feel it, we don't think about it we did not mention it once before the game. it is just not interesting.

    "I can write the stories by myself. Never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead. That sounds negative in my head and we are just focused on the next games.

    "We have Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester United, that does not sound like anything is decided. We try with everything we have to be ready. The number are not relevant."

  4. Lucky 13?

    Liverpoool
    Liverpool's Boxing Day advantage at the top is the joint-largest in Premier League history.

    If they are to fail to win the title it would take a repeat of Newcastle's Devon-Lochesque collapse of the mid 90s.

    Imagine if Takumi Minamino turns out to be the ghost of Faustino Asprilla...

    Leads
  5. Out in front

    Liverpool league
    Over the horizon? Out of sight? Resting players for their European Cup defence come mid March?

    It is certainly Liverpool's title to lose after they moved 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester with an emphatic 4-0 win away over the Foxes yesterday.

    Perhaps more importantly, considering the Reds have a game in hand on Leicester, defending Premier League champions Manchester City are 14 points back.

