Liverpool move 13 points clear plus reaction to other games

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The only thing that changes is the numbers are different," he said. "It was 10, 11 and now it is 13 points. We don't feel it, we don't think about it we did not mention it once before the game. it is just not interesting.

"I can write the stories by myself. Never before in the history of British football has a team had a bigger lead and lost the lead. That sounds negative in my head and we are just focused on the next games.

"We have Wolves, Sheffield United, Everton, Tottenham and Manchester United, that does not sound like anything is decided. We try with everything we have to be ready. The number are not relevant."