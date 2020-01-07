Listen: Saturday's FA Trophy & non-league commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    FA Trophy second round

    AFC Fylde v Southport - BBC Radio Lancashire

    Eastleigh v Matlock Town - BBC Radio Solent

    Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Yeovil Town & Hampton & Richmond Borough - BBC Somerset

    National League

    Dover Athletic v Hartlepool United - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Tees

    National League North

    Hereford FC v Bradford Park Avenue - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    York City v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio Shropshire

    National League South

    Dartford v Oxford City - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top