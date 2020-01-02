Transfer latest & Premier League reaction

Michael Brown and Jonathan Greening also discussed those welcome wins for Arsenal and West Ham as their new bosses began 2020 with a bang.
Villa pair suffer knee injuries
Aston Villa
Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton was taken off on a stretcher at Burnley after appearing to jar his knee while trying to keep out Chris Wood's header and Brazilian striker Wesley had been forced off in a similar manner earlier in the half. The Villa pair are now set to have scans to find out the extent of the knee injuries.
Villa move out of bottom three
Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa
West Ham's win saw them climb above Bournemouth while Aston Villa moved out of the relegation zone with victory against Burnley at Turf Moor despite having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside by the video assistant referee system.
Jack Grealish thought he had put Villa ahead, nodding in Ezri Konsa's cross, but striker Wesley was deemed inches offside in the build-up.
Grealish turned provider for Wesley 16 minutes later, before making it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time with a powerful strike inside the box.
Burnley responded in the second half, though it took until the 80th minute for Chris Wood to record their first shot on target - nodding a cross past goalkeeper Tom Heaton at the back post to make it 2-1.
Moyes makes winning Hammers return
West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth
Arsenal's win was Mikel Arteta's first after replacing Unai Emery and David Moyes not only enjoyed a winning return at West Ham, the Hammers romped to their biggest league victory since 2007.
The France midfielder only made his comeback last month from an ankle problem that had kept him out since the end of September.
"We've had scans and it's nothing major, but it's something that has to be dealt with," said Solskjaer.
'New year, new opportunity'
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Arsenal
Arteta earns first Arsenal win
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
AFPCopyright: AFP
The last of the New Year's Day games saw Mikel Arteta earn his first win as Arsenal boss as the Gunners produced a powerful first-half performance to beat a lacklustre Manchester United.
The visitors, who were without the injured Paul Pogba, actually began brightly, but the game took a different turn on eight minutes when Nicolas Pepe steered in his fifth goal of the season after Sead Kolasinac's cross was deflected to him.
That led to a first half in which the hosts were in control and Pepe hit the post before they doubled their lead when his corner was smashed in from close range by Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
And thanks for joining us as we look back on the first Premier League fixtures of the new decade.
Leicester and Manchester City won to close the gap on leaders Liverpool, who play later (20:00 GMT) against Sheffield United, while there were encouraging wins for two new managerial appointments - Mikel Arteta and David Moyes - as Arsenal beat Manchester United and West Ham enjoyed their biggest league win since 2007.
Southampton continued their fine form by beating Tottenham to climb up to 12th while there was an injury update on Man Utd's Paul Pogba. We'll also bring you all the latest transfer news now that the winter window is open.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
'First half we were too slow, they were brighter than us'
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
We can do big things - Luiz
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Arsenal
Arsenal defender David Luiz said his team can "do big things" after beating Manchester United to earn a first win under new boss Mikel Arteta.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Nicolas Pepe scored to help the Gunners up to 10th in the Premier League, four points behind fifth-placed United.
It ended a run of seven home games without victory and was a first success against top-half opposition this term.
"I believe he [Arteta] can improve every player," said Luiz. "Mikel is a great coach and knows football. He was a great player, he brings things and I believe in his philosophy.
"We are going to do big things in the future, but step by step."
