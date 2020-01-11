Irish Premiership - goal clips, text and audio

There is a Glenavon debut for Matthew Snoddy, who joined the club on loan from Crusaders earlier this week, while Greg Moorhouse makes his first start following his return to the club.
There is also a debut for Danny Purkis following his move from East Belfast.
Daniel Larmour and Caolan Marron also come into the side in a much-changed line-up from last week's Irish Cup defeat by Coleraine.
For Institute, Rory Brown returns between the sticks while Evan Tweed and Shaun Leppard are also included in the line-up, but there is no place for former Glenavon midfielder Niall Grace, who has been placed on the transfer list by 'Stute boss Sean Connor.
Put simply, both teams need a win today. Following Larne's victory last night, Gary Hamilton's Glenavon are now 11 points adrift of the top six. If they're to close that gap before the split, they can't afford to drop points against relegation-threatened sides at home.
Institute, who haven't won since stunning Coleraine in November, can narrow the gap on tenth-placed Dungannon to just two points after the Swifts' game with Ballymena was called off.
With clear incentives for both sides, it should be an intriguing encounter at Mourneview.
"Bobby has received an offer to go and play in the MLS and after chatting with him over the last 24 hours, I’ve told him to take up the offer as it’s an excellent opportunity for him to progress his career," said Tipton.
Portadown, who are three clear at the top of the Championship, face H&W Welders at Tillysburn Park this afternoon.
There's no doubting the air of positivity that has engulfed the Oval of late, and that could be set to increase even further today with the visit of Warrenpoint Town.
Mick McDermott's fifth-placed team welcome the bottom side to east Belfast knowing that a win could take them top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference - for a few days at least.
The Glens are three points behind leaders Cliftonville in the table, with the Reds set to play title holders Linfield at home on Saturday night.
Warrenpoint, level on points with 11th-placed Institute in the table, have been busy in the transfer market this week and boss Barry Gray hands debuts to new signings Ryan Swan, Colm Deasy and Kealan Dillon.
Glens manager McDermott makes two changes to the side that knocked Portadown out of the Irish Cup, with Robbie McDaid coming back in up to and Paddy McClean starting in defence.
Glens eye top spot
Two Irish Premiership games today
#TimeToClimb.
That's been Glentoran's message throughout this increasingly exciting season.
And their words have been anything but empty. Unbeaten in their last 13 league games, the east Belfast side can displace Cliftonville at the summit with three points over bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town at The Oval this afternoon.
Glentoran, who edged out Portadown on penalties in last week's thrilling Irish Cup tie, are aware of Warrenpoint's stubbornness, having required a stoppage-time header from Patrick McClean to win when the sides met at The Oval in September.
That clash is part of a reduced Irish Premiership programme today, with Glenavon hosting Institute at Mourneview Park in the day's only other game following the postponement of Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United due to a waterlogged pitch.
Glenavon and Institute both are hoping to bounce back after crashing out of the Irish Cup last week. The Lurgan Blues fell to Coleraine while 'Stute lost to Dungannon Swifts.
With Cliftonville and Linfield meeting at Solitude on Monday evening, Glentoran have the chance to succeed where Coleraine failed last night and move above the Reds on goal difference.
There may only be two games but we're still expecting a busy afternoon, so stay with us as we bring you goal clips, text and analysis from today's action.
