Transfer latest, Solskjaer & Ibrahimovic news conferences

Liverpool lost 2-1 to last season's eventual champions Manchester City on 3 January 2019.

Since then the Reds have picked up 101 points and become just the third Premier League team to manage a year without losing.

Arsenal - whose 49 games included the entire 2003-04 season - and Chelsea (from October 2004 to November 2005) are the others.

Liverpool's only domestic defeats in this period have been against Wolves in the FA Cup last January and their young team losing to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last month. If you include penalties you can throw in this season's Community Shield too.