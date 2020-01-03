Transfer latest, Solskjaer & Ibrahimovic news conferences

The Express also carries the story on Manchester United being prepared to let Paul Pogba leave... if they're offered £150m for the French midfielder.
We're due to hear from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd's FA Cup tie with Wolves so he is sure to be asked about the future of Pogba.
Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express
'Thank Roo So Much'
The Daily Star
The Star went with the same headline on Liverpool, plus former England captain Wayne Rooney helping Derby to victory over Barnsley on his debut for the Championship side. The ex-Manchester United forward has been named captain right from the start of his spell with the Rams.
Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star
'Year We Go'
Metro
Liverpool's achievement of going a year unbeaten in the Premier League dominates the back page of today's Metro.
The MetroCopyright: The Metro
Reds emulate Arsenal and Chelsea
Liverpool lost 2-1 to last season's eventual champions Manchester City on 3 January 2019.
How long can Liverpool go unbeaten? The Independent has labelled them 'the unstoppables'.
The IndependentCopyright: The Independent
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
How big an achievement is it by the Reds? How long can they keep it going?
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter via #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 (UK only)
Liverpool unbeaten for a year - how did they do it?
A whole year without losing in the league, 37 Premier League games. Just let that sink in for a second...
And then click here to remind yourself how they did it.
Reds restore 13-point lead
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
A slice of good fortune enabled Liverpool to take an early lead at Anfield - George Baldock's slip allowing Andy Robertson to set up Mohamed Salah for a simple close-range finish in just the fourth minute.
It maintains the Reds' 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League after nearest rivals Leicester and Manchester City both won on New Year's Day.
Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped just two points from a possible 60 this season.
One year, 12 months, 365 days...
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
That's how long it now is since Liverpool last lost a league game after beating Sheffield United on Thursday night. They have gone an entire year unbeaten in the Premier League, becoming only the third side to do so.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
'Pog Can Go...For £150m'
The Daily Express
The Express also carries the story on Manchester United being prepared to let Paul Pogba leave... if they're offered £150m for the French midfielder.
We're due to hear from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Man Utd's FA Cup tie with Wolves so he is sure to be asked about the future of Pogba.
'Thank Roo So Much'
The Daily Star
The Star went with the same headline on Liverpool, plus former England captain Wayne Rooney helping Derby to victory over Barnsley on his debut for the Championship side. The ex-Manchester United forward has been named captain right from the start of his spell with the Rams.
'Year We Go'
Metro
Liverpool's achievement of going a year unbeaten in the Premier League dominates the back page of today's Metro.
Reds emulate Arsenal and Chelsea
Liverpool lost 2-1 to last season's eventual champions Manchester City on 3 January 2019.
Since then the Reds have picked up 101 points and become just the third Premier League team to manage a year without losing.
Arsenal - whose 49 games included the entire 2003-04 season - and Chelsea (from October 2004 to November 2005) are the others.
Liverpool's only domestic defeats in this period have been against Wolves in the FA Cup last January and their young team losing to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last month. If you include penalties you can throw in this season's Community Shield too.
'The unstoppables'
Independent
How long can Liverpool go unbeaten? The Independent has labelled them 'the unstoppables'.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
How big an achievement is it by the Reds? How long can they keep it going?
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter via #bbcfootball or by texting 81111 (UK only)
Liverpool unbeaten for a year - how did they do it?
A whole year without losing in the league, 37 Premier League games. Just let that sink in for a second...
And then click here to remind yourself how they did it.
Reds restore 13-point lead
Liverpool 2-0 Sheff Utd
A slice of good fortune enabled Liverpool to take an early lead at Anfield - George Baldock's slip allowing Andy Robertson to set up Mohamed Salah for a simple close-range finish in just the fourth minute.
But there was nothing fortuitous about their win, which Sadio Mane sealed, finishing at the second attempt after being played in by Salah.
It maintains the Reds' 13-point advantage at the top of the Premier League after nearest rivals Leicester and Manchester City both won on New Year's Day.
Jurgen Klopp's side have dropped just two points from a possible 60 this season.
One year, 12 months, 365 days...
That's how long it now is since Liverpool last lost a league game after beating Sheffield United on Thursday night. They have gone an entire year unbeaten in the Premier League, becoming only the third side to do so.