Arsenal players celebrate
FA Cup reaction & transfer latest

Live Reporting

By Steve Sutcliffe

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

    Have too many players been coasting at Arsenal in recent years?

    Things may be about to change under the Mikel Arteta regime. Just have a listen to this...

  2. Post update

    Now the FA Cup third round weekend may be over, the draw for the fourth round done and dusted, but there's still the small matter of eight ties that need to be tidied up via a replay.

    Tuesday 14 January:

    • Blackpool v Reading
    • Coventry City v Bristol Rovers
    • Man Utd v Wolves
    • Newcastle v Rochdale
    • Shrewsbury Town v Bristol City
    • Tottenham v Middlesbrough
    • Tranmere Rovers v Watford

    Wednesday 15 January:

    Carlisle United v Cardiff City

  3. Post update

    The back pages

    The Daily Star

    A bit of a split between Reiss Nelson and the topic of tactical fouling with the Manchester United facing Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday (20:00 GMT kick-off).

  The Daily Telegraph

    The back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

  5. 'Won Nel to the Arsenal'

    The back pages

    The Sun

    I wonder what Reiss Nelson makes of this headline. He's only 20, will he have heard of George Graham?

  6. 'Reiss is the word'

    The back pages

    The Daily Express

    See what I mean.

  7. Post update

    Scuffed finish or not Reiss Nelson's face is plastered across the newspaper back pages this morning.

    Another young English talent taking his chance...

  8. Post update

    Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

    Reiss Nelson scored the last goal of the FA Cup third-round weekend.

    Decent start to the move, scruffy finish. Not that Arsenal will care given it ensured they progress to face Bournemouth in the fourth round.

    Video caption: FA Cup: Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener for Arsenal against Leeds United
  9. Arteta blast inspires Arsenal

    Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

    Arsenal

    Mikel Arteta
    Talk about a game of two halves.

    It took an old fashioned half-time rollicking from manager Mikel Arteta to inspire Arsenal to victory over Leeds in the FA Cup third round.

    The visitors dominated before the break, with Patrick Bamford hitting the bar with one of Leeds's 15 first-half efforts.

    But after getting the hairdryer, the Gunners produced an improved second-half display, with Reiss Nelson scoring the winner.

  10. Good morning

    Good morning.

    Who fancies some reaction from Arsenal's win over Leeds and of course the very latest transfer news....

