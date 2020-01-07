FA Cup reaction & transfer latest

Now the FA Cup third round weekend may be over, the draw for the fourth round done and dusted, but there's still the small matter of eight ties that need to be tidied up via a replay.
Tuesday 14 January:
Blackpool v Reading
Coventry City v Bristol Rovers
Man Utd v Wolves
Newcastle v Rochdale
Shrewsbury Town v Bristol City
Tottenham v Middlesbrough
Tranmere Rovers v Watford
Wednesday 15 January:
Carlisle United v Cardiff City
The back pages
The Daily Star
A bit of a split between Reiss Nelson and the topic of tactical fouling with the Manchester United facing Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday (20:00 GMT kick-off).
Arsenal 1-0 Leeds
Have too many players been coasting at Arsenal in recent years?
Things may be about to change under the Mikel Arteta regime. Just have a listen to this...
'Nelson sees Arsenal home'
The back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Won Nel to the Arsenal'
The back pages
The Sun
I wonder what Reiss Nelson makes of this headline. He's only 20, will he have heard of George Graham?
'Reiss is the word'
The back pages
The Daily Express
See what I mean.
Scuffed finish or not Reiss Nelson's face is plastered across the newspaper back pages this morning.
Another young English talent taking his chance...
Arsenal 1-0 Leeds
Reiss Nelson scored the last goal of the FA Cup third-round weekend.
Decent start to the move, scruffy finish. Not that Arsenal will care given it ensured they progress to face Bournemouth in the fourth round.
Arteta blast inspires Arsenal
Arsenal 1-0 Leeds
Arsenal
Talk about a game of two halves.
It took an old fashioned half-time rollicking from manager Mikel Arteta to inspire Arsenal to victory over Leeds in the FA Cup third round.
The visitors dominated before the break, with Patrick Bamford hitting the bar with one of Leeds's 15 first-half efforts.
But after getting the hairdryer, the Gunners produced an improved second-half display, with Reiss Nelson scoring the winner.
Good morning
Good morning.
Who fancies some reaction from Arsenal's win over Leeds and of course the very latest transfer news....