Man City outclass Man Utd & transfers latest

Two Manchester United players did not impress in Tuesday's derby.

Defender Phil Jones and midfielder Jesse Lingard were both given 2/10 in our score rater.

But former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage came to Jones' defence on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Those marks are ridiculous; who is giving players four out of 10? The minimum you should get is five or six. Two out of 10 is nonsense. Pointless," he said.

"Are his best days behind him? Yes. Is his quality what it was? No. Are his performances what they were? No. But what are the other options?

"I see criticism of Phil Jones, but you have to respect that he has played this many games for this club. To get to where he has got to, he has been a fantastic player."

Did Jones REALLY deserve such a poor score? Does anyone?