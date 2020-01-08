Man City outclass Man Utd & transfers latest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly had plenty to say...
Warning! This is not pretty reading if you're a Manchester United supporter, but a must read if you are a Manchester City fan...
No history repeating
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
The last time Manchester United and Manchester City met in the League Cup at Old Trafford was October 2016 in the fourth round.
United, then managed by Jose Mourinho, won 1-0, thanks to a Juan Mata goal.
They couldn't repeat the feat on Tuesday night, though, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to their city rivals.
There's a second leg to come, so there is hope United can claw their way back into the tie and make it to Wembley. But can anyone see that happening with the difference between the sides in the first leg?
United did beat City 2-1 at the Etihad just last month, mind....
Two sides to the city
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Good morning! We're thinking the Red side of Manchester will be waking up feeling all David de Gea, while the Blue side will have a spring in their step - just like Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva.
It will probably feel like today is a bit of a double whammy if you are a Manchester United fan.
Your side not only lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, but you have also just woken up to realise it is, in fact, only WEDNESDAY, in what is (for many of you) your first week back at work after a period of festive cheer.
On the flip side, Manchester City fans will be delighted with the 3-1 lead their team will be taking into the second leg, and that will soften any hump day blues today.
*Insert eye stare emoji*
The timing of this post by Romelu Lukaku is a little, er, awkward?
Get Involved - sum up last night in three words
Dela: Phil Jones, Captain.
Rob Jeffries: Retire Phil Jones
Adam Cornish: Sir Phil Jones
Oh, Robbie...
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Two Manchester United players did not impress in Tuesday's derby.
Defender Phil Jones and midfielder Jesse Lingard were both given 2/10 in our score rater.
But former Wales midfielder Robbie Savage came to Jones' defence on BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Those marks are ridiculous; who is giving players four out of 10? The minimum you should get is five or six. Two out of 10 is nonsense. Pointless," he said.
"Are his best days behind him? Yes. Is his quality what it was? No. Are his performances what they were? No. But what are the other options?
"I see criticism of Phil Jones, but you have to respect that he has played this many games for this club. To get to where he has got to, he has been a fantastic player."
Did Jones REALLY deserve such a poor score? Does anyone?
'We struggled to get to grips'
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer certainly had plenty to say...
"From their first goal, and especially the second, we struggled to get to grips with them. A good reaction second half, but first half until they scored it is was back and forth. We didn't cope with the setback well enough.
"We didn't deal with their system well enough, we know they can play that way. They played that way last season and beat Chelsea 5-0.
"First goal there is nothing we can do, second is sloppy and the third we just didn't recover.
"With Matic and his experience [coming on in the second half] he had more presence. It was more about wanting the ball and believing, passing the ball. Someone needed to take responsibility. We've shown before we have been down from a home tie and turned it around. PSG is the latest example and we have to believe that we can put on a performance.
"It was a decision late on who was fit, it was no excuse. We have the players we have. We put a team out believing we could get a result."
'It is not over'
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
What did the managers have to say? Let's start with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
"The last game against United [a 2-1 loss in December] we could not control when we lost the ball, and tonight we did it better," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"We lost the ball in a position which is so dangerous [for the United goal]. We cannot forget which team we play. Tonight we can be more than satisfied to come here to Old Trafford and win.
"It is not over. We have one more game and we'll see what happens.
"Of course Manchester United can come back. Last year here they lost to Paris St-Germain [in the Champions League] and qualified. They have the shirt which means history and pride."
Get Involved - sum up last night in three words
Valerie B: Ouch, ouch, ouch!
Adam Jones: Ha ha ha
It can be three different words, by the way...
'The worst we have played this season'
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Where does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer go from here? Fair to say he was not a happy chappy last night.
"From 15 minutes to half-time was the worst we have played this season," said the United boss.
"We couldn't cope with the setback. Now we have a steep mountain to climb."
You can read more from OGS here.
Stat attack
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Warning! This is not pretty reading if you're a Manchester United supporter, but a must read if you are a Manchester City fan...
Get Involved
As always, we want to hear from YOU.
No matter your allegiance, sum up last night's match at Old Trafford for us in three words.
Oh, and keep it clean...
'Ole's red and buried'
The Daily Express
Oh look it's Ben Stokes again. And deservedly so.
But the Express also poses the question that is probably on many Manchester United fans' lips this morning. How long has Ole got left at the Old Trafford wheel?
'One foot in the final'
Independent
De Bruyne, Mahrez and Bernardo also feature on the Independent's back page, while the paper also hints to a piece on Leeds United's promise following their impressive performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Monday night.
'Squeaky glum time'
The Daily Star
The Star isn't holding back with that headline...
'Carab-ow Cup'
The Sun
The Sun have used a photo of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking VERY glum. Perfect juxtaposition with the image of KDB, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva looking VERY gleeful.
Ouch.
Post update
But before we take a look at last night's match, let's have a peek at what's making some of the back pages today.
Cricket - well, Ben Stokes to be precise - dominates of course, but last night's antics at Old Trafford also feature.
Manchester United fans, look away now...
No history repeating
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
The last time Manchester United and Manchester City met in the League Cup at Old Trafford was October 2016 in the fourth round.
United, then managed by Jose Mourinho, won 1-0, thanks to a Juan Mata goal.
They couldn't repeat the feat on Tuesday night, though, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to their city rivals.
There's a second leg to come, so there is hope United can claw their way back into the tie and make it to Wembley. But can anyone see that happening with the difference between the sides in the first leg?
United did beat City 2-1 at the Etihad just last month, mind....
Two sides to the city
Man Utd 1-3 Man City
Good morning! We're thinking the Red side of Manchester will be waking up feeling all David de Gea, while the Blue side will have a spring in their step - just like Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva.
It will probably feel like today is a bit of a double whammy if you are a Manchester United fan.
Your side not only lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, but you have also just woken up to realise it is, in fact, only WEDNESDAY, in what is (for many of you) your first week back at work after a period of festive cheer.
On the flip side, Manchester City fans will be delighted with the 3-1 lead their team will be taking into the second leg, and that will soften any hump day blues today.
Anyway, shall we get cracking?