Reaction to Leicester and Aston Villa's Carabao Cup semi-final & transfer latest

Played under the lights at Villa Park once albeit with only a few hundred people there.
But I can imagine what Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is on about here. Special ground.
"It should be a good second leg, all square and a boisterous crowd, a full house," he said.
"It wasn't the performance I wanted, Leicester were the better team but we defended well at times. We have to be honest, they created chances as well. We were loose on the ball tonight, we've got to do better.
"I'm certainly content with a draw, just not the performance. We gave away a farcical goal. Ezri Konsa has got brain dazzled. A disappointing goal but it sums up some of our performance on the night. We did get in a lot of tackles and blocks."
Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
Aston Villa looked pretty solid on Wednesday night didn't they?
It was a pretty decent performance with the likes of goalkeeper Tom Heaton, striker Wesley and midfielder John McGinn all missing.
Young heading to Inter
So it looks as though Ashley Young's time at Manchester United is nearing an end, it's just a case of when.
End of the season or now? He's been a solid enough player for the last nine years, so can't imagine too many supporters would begrudge him an immediate move.
Saying that can't imagine too many thought they ever see him play as a full-back!
'A boisterous crowd, a full house'
Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
No wonder someone was happy with the result.
Iheanacho equaliser sets up tense second leg
Leicester 1-1 Aston Villa
Kelechi Iheanacho's equaliser gave Leicester City a deserved draw to leave their Carabao Cup semi-final against Aston Villa delicately poised after an entertaining encounter at the King Power Stadium.
Iheanacho's goal from Jamie Vardy's pass with 16 minutes levelled things up after Frederic Guilbert had given Villa a first-half lead.
You can almost smell a nervy second leg at Villa Park coming up later this month.
You can read our report on that one here.
Good morning
Plenty going on today.
We're going to kick-off with some reaction from Leicester's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Plus we'll have all the very latest transfer news and a smattering of Premier League news conferences.