Reaction to Leicester and Aston Villa's Carabao Cup semi-final & transfer latest

Played under the lights at Villa Park once albeit with only a few hundred people there.

But I can imagine what Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is on about here. Special ground.

"It should be a good second leg, all square and a boisterous crowd, a full house," he said.

"It wasn't the performance I wanted, Leicester were the better team but we defended well at times. We have to be honest, they created chances as well. We were loose on the ball tonight, we've got to do better.

"I'm certainly content with a draw, just not the performance. We gave away a farcical goal. Ezri Konsa has got brain dazzled. A disappointing goal but it sums up some of our performance on the night. We did get in a lot of tackles and blocks."