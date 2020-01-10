Transfer news, plus Premier League news conferences

A marriage made in heaven. Patrick Cutrone at Wolves....said nobody ever.

The 22-year-old forward is now close to signing for Fiorentina only five months after arriving in the Midlands. Apparently it's an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Florence is a lovely part of the world, there's the Duomo, a cathedral with a terracotta-tiled dome, the Galleria dell'Accademia and the Uffizi Gallery for him to soak up.

Then again if he'd stayed in Wolverhampton he could have enjoyed a few early morning strolls along the canal, which is lovely in Spring.