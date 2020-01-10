Transfer news, plus Premier League news conferences

Morten Gamst Pedersen is training at Rovers while he looks for a new club. They must put something in the water at Brockhall, he looks exactly the same as when he played for Blackburn between 2004-2013
Can remember him banging in a couple of goals in a 2–1 victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
According to Sky Sports West Ham boss David Moyes is keen on reuniting with midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 32, for a third time. The Belgian is currently at Shandong Luneng but could well be on his way to London soon.
We have manager news conferences at Newcastle, Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool this morning.
Then later on from 13:00 GMT onwards we'll be scooting round all the other manager press briefings at Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Wolves, Norwich, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester and Manchester City.
Good morning.
We've got a pretty packed schedule today, with oodles of Premier League news conferences as well as all the latest transfer news.
A marriage made in heaven. Patrick Cutrone at Wolves....said nobody ever.
The 22-year-old forward is now close to signing for Fiorentina only five months after arriving in the Midlands. Apparently it's an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.
Florence is a lovely part of the world, there's the Duomo, a cathedral with a terracotta-tiled dome, the Galleria dell'Accademia and the Uffizi Gallery for him to soak up.
Then again if he'd stayed in Wolverhampton he could have enjoyed a few early morning strolls along the canal, which is lovely in Spring.
Pederson back at Blackburn
A bit of nostalgia for Blackburn fans....
Lukaku's Inter revival
Romelu Lukaku has been banging in the goals since joining Inter Milan in the summer.
The former Manchester United forward has scored 16 goals in 23 appearances since moving to the Serie A club and Rory Smith and Kristof Terreur have been chewing the fat over his revival.
I see that first touch still gets a mention!
Angel Correa scored late on as Atletico Madrid stunned Barcelona 3-2 in Saudi Arabia to reach the Spanish Super Cup final.
But being entirely honest all the chat from that game seems to have come from this image of Lionel Messi and Joao Felix, who were erm, shall we say, exchanging pleasantries.
The pair had to be pulled apart as things got a tad heated. What do you reckon they were saying to each other?
Keep your suggestions clean please.
Another boss doing his pre-Premier League match chat on Thursday was Mikel Arteta.
Not loads for Arsenal fans to get excited by here in terms of transfers.
The methods that took Wilder to the top
One Premier League manager that did his talking on Thursday was Chris Wilder.
And we've got this rather nice piece that outlines his route to the Premier League, going all the way back to his time in charge of Alfreton Town.
Played there once. It did not go well.
Anyway just have a read of this.
The massive bushfires across Australia have been absolutely devastating.
But every little helps, so this is nice touch from Brighton's Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan.
West Ham target Fellaini?
Now then what about this for a proposed move?
How do you replace Kane?
How do you replace the irreplaceable? Looking forward to hearing Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho discuss just that later, given the Harry Kane news on Thursday.
Or you could always just listen to this...
As I was saying a few minutes back...
