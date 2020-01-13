Transfer news & Premier League reaction

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

I was sat in the press box when Sergio Aguero made his debut for Manchester City on 15 August 2011 in a 4–0 Premier League victory over Swansea.

I'd not seen a great deal of the Argentine before that but he certainly made everyone take notice of him after coming on as a 59th minute substitute.

I mean even former Manchester City defender and MOTD2 pundit Micah Richards, was wondering what he was all about up until then.

Just have a read of this.