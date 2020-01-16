Transfer news & FA Cup reaction

Let's start at Old Trafford, where Manchester United last night secured their place in the FA Cup fourth round. Ole Gunnar Solskaer's side eventually broke down Wolves' resistance through Juan Mata's superb second-half goal. If you haven't seen that finish yet, it's well worth a watch.
