La Liga: Real Madrid v Sevilla

Real Madrid are without the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Federico Valverde and Sergio Ramos today, while front man Karim Benzema is only fit enough for a place on the bench. Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Vazquez, Jovic, Rodrygo
Real missing key players
Real Madrid v Sevilla (15:00 GMT)
Real aiming to take top
Real Madrid v Sevilla (15:00 GMT)
Zinedine Zidane will have one aim today - to establish a three point lead at the top and put the pressure back on Barcelona.
Barca host Granada - who stunned the champions in the reverse fixture - tomorrow evening. We'll have live coverage of that one too.
But could Sevilla add the latest twist to the 2019-20 title race by moving two points from the summit?
Welcome
Real Madrid v Sevilla (15:00 GMT)
It's shaping up to be quite the title race in Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid matching each other stride for stride and stumble for stumble.
Fresh from their triumph in the Spanish Super Cup last Sunday, Real Madrid can put the pressure back on reigning champions Barca with victory this afternoon.
But ex-Real boss Julen Lopetegui will be looking to guide Sevilla back into the title mix at the Bernabeu.
Welcome!