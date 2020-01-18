Live

La Liga: Real Madrid v Sevilla

By Harry Poole

  1. Real missing key players

    Real Madrid v Sevilla (15:00 GMT)

    Real Madrid are without the likes of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Federico Valverde and Sergio Ramos today, while front man Karim Benzema is only fit enough for a place on the bench.

    Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Vazquez, Jovic, Rodrygo

  2. Real aiming to take top

    Real Madrid v Sevilla (15:00 GMT)

    Zinedine Zidane will have one aim today - to establish a three point lead at the top and put the pressure back on Barcelona.

    Barca host Granada - who stunned the champions in the reverse fixture - tomorrow evening. We'll have live coverage of that one too.

    But could Sevilla add the latest twist to the 2019-20 title race by moving two points from the summit?

    La Liga table
  3. Welcome

    Real Madrid v Sevilla (15:00 GMT)

    It's shaping up to be quite the title race in Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid matching each other stride for stride and stumble for stumble.

    Fresh from their triumph in the Spanish Super Cup last Sunday, Real Madrid can put the pressure back on reigning champions Barca with victory this afternoon.

    But ex-Real boss Julen Lopetegui will be looking to guide Sevilla back into the title mix at the Bernabeu.

    Welcome!

