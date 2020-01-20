Transfer news & Liverpool-Man Utd reaction

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bolster his midfield and is pursuing Inter Milan's out-of-favour Matias Vecino, according to reports in Italy .

The Uruguayan has scored twice in 17 appearances for Inter this season but was left out of Antonio Conte's recent matchday squad and may be surplus to requirements at the San Siro.

Reports suggest he is available for around £17m although Everton could face competition from Sevilla for his signature.