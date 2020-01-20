Transfer news & Liverpool-Man Utd reaction

SMS Message: Love Ole, he's a club legend but he's simply not good enough to be Man Utd manager. Woodward isn't good enough to be CEO and involved in recruitment. Bring back Gill and bring in Poch. Thank you Ole, thanks for steadying the ship after the mess Jose made but it's time to go. from Rich - Cumbria
Love Ole, he's a club legend but he's simply not good enough to be Man Utd manager. Woodward isn't good enough to be CEO and involved in recruitment. Bring back Gill and bring in Poch. Thank you Ole, thanks for steadying the ship after the mess Jose made but it's time to go.
SMS Message: Liverpool are phenomenal at the moment, but the talk of dynasties and domination is premature. It was only last year everyone was saying the same thing about City. from Daniel
Liverpool are phenomenal at the moment, but the talk of dynasties and domination is premature. It was only last year everyone was saying the same thing about City.
Gossip: Everton want Vecino
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bolster his midfield and is pursuing Inter Milan's out-of-favour Matias Vecino, according to reports in Italy.
The Uruguayan has scored twice in 17 appearances for Inter this season but was left out of Antonio Conte's recent matchday squad and may be surplus to requirements at the San Siro.
Reports suggest he is available for around £17m although Everton could face competition from Sevilla for his signature.
Who you gonna call?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
There are been many creative football tifos displayed in stands across Europe, but the one unfurled at Dutch side Den Haag on Sunday must be up there with the most memorable.
But what prompted the fans to give manager Alan Pardew and assistant Chris Powell the full Ghostbusters treatment?
Kwong Tse: Man U were supposed to turn up and deny Liverpool three points. In the end it was just a training session. If Liverpool had been more clinical it would have been a cricket score. What an assist by Alisson and what a sprint he made to celebrate with Mo!
Tony Onduli: The atmosphere yesterday was fabulous and though Salah’s goal to go 2-0 up didn’t come until the 93rd minute and United played well, the score could easily have been six or seven. It has the feel of Klopp shaping a new dynasty. An exceptional coach and selfless team. Sublime!
Gossip: Fernandes 'desperate' for Man Utd move
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
According to reports in the press, Bruno Fernandes has told Sporting Lisbon he is desperate to join Manchester United.
More talks are scheduled for this week after initially stalling over the valuation of the Portugal midfielder.
Don't forget you can have your say on the weekend's football action - tweet using the hashtag #bbcfootball or text us on 81111 (UK only).
We will publish your best responses throughout the day.
Liverpool keep marching on
Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd
Liverpool's dominance this season is reflected in the statistics, take a look at some of these numbers:
Liverpool have won consecutive home Premier League games against Manchester United for the first time since winning three in a row between September 2008 and March 2011.
Liverpool have taken 91 points from the last 93 available to them in the Premier League (P31 W30 D1).
Mohamed Salah has scored against 23 of the 25 Premier League teams he’s faced as a Liverpool player, scoring against Manchester United for the first time in his fifth appearance against them for the Reds.
Liverpool became the first team since Arsenal in 2001-02 to score in their first 22 Premier League matches of the season – the Gunners went on to score in every game and win the title that season.
Liverpool have kept seven consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since December 2006 (seven in a row).
Since the start of last season, Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has more Premier League assists than any other player (21).
'Liverpool celebrations symbolic and a moment of release'
Liverpool have been deliberately keeping the lid on the growing inevitability that the pain of 30 years without a league title would be relieved within a matter of weeks - but the explosion of joy around Anfield in the closing seconds of victory over Manchester United sounded like the moment of release.
Liverpool fans who have been holding back on the belief the long wait is over sounded like they no longer needed convincing. They finally knew they would be back on the perch former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson took such pleasure in removing them from.
Was this the weekend when Liverpool fans started to believe?
Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester United moves Jurgen Klopp's side 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand. A first league title in 30 long years is now in sight.
It's not so good news for Manchester United though, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming top scorer Marcus Rashford could be out for six weeks with a stress fracture.
We will bring you all the reaction from that game at Anfield as well as all the other matches in the Premier League and beyond. There are also 12 Premier League news conferences ahead of a full schedule of midweek games, plus all the latest transfer gossip.
Live Reporting
By Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Gossip: Everton want Vecino
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to bolster his midfield and is pursuing Inter Milan's out-of-favour Matias Vecino, according to reports in Italy.
The Uruguayan has scored twice in 17 appearances for Inter this season but was left out of Antonio Conte's recent matchday squad and may be surplus to requirements at the San Siro.
Reports suggest he is available for around £17m although Everton could face competition from Sevilla for his signature.
Who you gonna call?
There are been many creative football tifos displayed in stands across Europe, but the one unfurled at Dutch side Den Haag on Sunday must be up there with the most memorable.
But what prompted the fans to give manager Alan Pardew and assistant Chris Powell the full Ghostbusters treatment?
Read all about it here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Kwong Tse: Man U were supposed to turn up and deny Liverpool three points. In the end it was just a training session. If Liverpool had been more clinical it would have been a cricket score. What an assist by Alisson and what a sprint he made to celebrate with Mo!
Tony Onduli: The atmosphere yesterday was fabulous and though Salah’s goal to go 2-0 up didn’t come until the 93rd minute and United played well, the score could easily have been six or seven. It has the feel of Klopp shaping a new dynasty. An exceptional coach and selfless team. Sublime!
Gossip: Fernandes 'desperate' for Man Utd move
According to reports in the press, Bruno Fernandes has told Sporting Lisbon he is desperate to join Manchester United.
More talks are scheduled for this week after initially stalling over the valuation of the Portugal midfielder.
That and more is in today's gossip.
Burnley edge Leicester
Burnley 2-1 Leicester
Sunday was also a significant say for Burnley, with Sean Dyche's side coming from behind to beat third-placed Leicester and end a run of four straight Premier League defeats.
Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead in the first half before Chris Wood equalised for the Clarets nine minutes after the break.
Jamie Vardy then saw his penalty saved by England goalkeeper Nick Pope, before Ashley Westwood struck the winner for Burnley with 11 minutes remaining.
Read the match report here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text on 81111 (UK only)
Don't forget you can have your say on the weekend's football action - tweet using the hashtag #bbcfootball or text us on 81111 (UK only).
We will publish your best responses throughout the day.
Liverpool keep marching on
Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd
Liverpool's dominance this season is reflected in the statistics, take a look at some of these numbers:
'Liverpool celebrations symbolic and a moment of release'
Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Liverpool have been deliberately keeping the lid on the growing inevitability that the pain of 30 years without a league title would be relieved within a matter of weeks - but the explosion of joy around Anfield in the closing seconds of victory over Manchester United sounded like the moment of release.
Liverpool fans who have been holding back on the belief the long wait is over sounded like they no longer needed convincing. They finally knew they would be back on the perch former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson took such pleasure in removing them from.
Read the rest of Phil McNulty's take on the significance of Sunday's result at Anfield here.
'United to lose Rashford for three months'
The back pages
The Times
'Sweat 16'
The back pages
Daily Mirror
'Salah takes Reds closer to the title'
The back pages
The Guardian
'Pain in the Rash'
The back pages
The Daily Star
Good morning
Was this the weekend when Liverpool fans started to believe?
Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester United moves Jurgen Klopp's side 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand. A first league title in 30 long years is now in sight.
It's not so good news for Manchester United though, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming top scorer Marcus Rashford could be out for six weeks with a stress fracture.
We will bring you all the reaction from that game at Anfield as well as all the other matches in the Premier League and beyond. There are also 12 Premier League news conferences ahead of a full schedule of midweek games, plus all the latest transfer gossip.
Strap yourselves in, it's going to be a busy one.
Let's start with some of today's back pages...