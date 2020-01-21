Listen: Saturday's Non League commentaries

  1. Commentaries available

    Kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Barrow – BBC Three Counties

    Chesterfield v AFC Fylde – BBC Radio Lancashire

    Chorley v FC Halifax Town – BBC Radio Lancashire

    Dagenham & Redbridge v Notts County – BBC Radio Nottingham

    Dover Athletic v Aldershot Town – BBC Surrey

    Harrogate Town v Wrexham – BBC Radio York & BBC Radio Wales

    Maidenhead United v Eastleigh – BBC Radio Solent

    Torquay United v Ebbsfleet United – BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Kent

    Woking v Yeovil Town – BBC Surrey & BBC Somerset

    National League North

    Hereford FC v Curzon Ashton – BBC Hereford and Worcester

