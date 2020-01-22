Live

Premier League reaction plus transfer latest

preview
Live Reporting

By Katie Falkingham

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Gunners survive Luiz cannon'

    Metro
  2. 'Saved by the Bellerin'

    And again...

    iSport
  3. 'Saved by the Bell'

    Note that headline. Told you...

    Independent
  4. 'Bellerin beauty'

    Guardian
  5. 'Luiz is saved by the bell'

    By the way, you're about to see that headline - or very similar - A LOT.

    Express
  6. Welcome

    Hello and a very good morning to you.

    Last night's Premier League action was a bit dramatic, wasn't it? Late, LATE goals for Villa and Newcastle to salvage valuable points, while Arsenal twice came from behind to draw with Chelsea.

    We'll take a look at each of last night's games in details very shortly, but first let's take a look at today's papers.

