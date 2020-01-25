Nearly midway through the first half and we still await our first shot on target from open play.
Barca haven't really offered much as an attacking force.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Another cross from Daniel Wass deflects dangerously off Gerard Pique, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to be on his toes to make the stop.
Another let-off for the visitors.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Valencia are causing Barca one or two problems down the left flank. They break clear again, but the low cross is hacked clear by Pique.
Good game so far!
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Barca have quickly regained a stranglehold on possession since Gomez's penalty miss.
Replays suggest ter Stegen might have been a yard or so off his line as Gomez struck the ball. Should it have been retaken?
MISSED PENALTY
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Marc-Andre ter Stegen dives to his left to claw Maxi Gomez's powerful effort away with a strong right hand.
Superb stop by the German custodian! It remains goalless.
PENALTY
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Oh hello!
Valencia win a free-kick near the half-way line following Sergi Roberto's foul on Maximiliano Gomez.
They work the ball well down the left-hand side and Jose Gaya bursts into the box before being brought down by Gerard Pique.
Yellow card for Pique, penalty to Valencia!
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Over 90% possession for the visitors so far, but no way through the Valencia rearguard just yet.
The hosts look compact and organised in the opening stages.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
A long ball into the penalty area almost catches the Barcelona defence out, but the visitors regain possession and attempt to launch an attack of their own.
Lionel Messi then tries to find room for a shot on the edge of the area but the Argentine is dispossessed.
KICK-OFF
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
And we're off!
All set?
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
The teams are out at the Mestalla. Kick-off is just a few
moments away.
‘There are worse starts’
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Elsewhere in Europe, Erling Braut Haaland continued his
spectacular ascent in European football with two more Borussia Dortmund goals
to make history as the first player to score five goals in his first two
Bundesliga games - with all of them coming in his first hour of football in
Germany.
The Norwegian teenager entered play against Cologne in the
65th minute to score twice, having netted a hat-trick against Augsburg on his
debut as a 56th-minute replacement last weekend.
"It's simply wonderful - five goals, two games, there
are worse starts," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus afterwards.
Read more about Haaland’s remarkable start to life in the
Bundesliga here.
Earlier today…
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Athletic Bilbao moved up to sixth in the table – temporarily
at least – after drawing 1-1 at bottom-of-the-table Espanyol.
That result leaves Valencia down in eighth, but Los Che can
climb as high as fifth with a victory here this afternoon.
Unbeaten at home this season
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Valencia slipped to a 4-1 loss at Mallorca in their last
league game – their first defeat in six in La Liga.
They are still unbeaten at the Mestalla this season, however, with
five wins and five draws from their 10 home league matches so far.
Poor home record v Barca
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Valencia have had precious little to cheer against Barcelona
in recent years.
Los Che have won just two of their last 25 league meetings
with Barca, drawing 8 and losing 15. Remarkably, both their victories came at
the Camp Nou.
Their last win over the La Liga leaders at the Mestalla came
nearly 13 years ago, in February 2007. A little-known player called David Silva
netted the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph.
As it stands
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Barca and Real have been neck and neck at the top of La Liga
for quite some time.
Setien’s team can move three points clear with a win this
afternoon, but Real can capitalise on any slip-ups at Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Team news
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Setien makes two changes to the team that beat Granada 1-0
on Sunday. Frenkie de Jong returns from suspension, while Arthur also starts in
midfield.
Live Reporting
By Matt Howarth
All times stated are UK
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Nearly midway through the first half and we still await our first shot on target from open play.
Barca haven't really offered much as an attacking force.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Another cross from Daniel Wass deflects dangerously off Gerard Pique, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to be on his toes to make the stop.
Another let-off for the visitors.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Valencia are causing Barca one or two problems down the left flank. They break clear again, but the low cross is hacked clear by Pique.
Good game so far!
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Barca have quickly regained a stranglehold on possession since Gomez's penalty miss.
Replays suggest ter Stegen might have been a yard or so off his line as Gomez struck the ball. Should it have been retaken?
MISSED PENALTY
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Marc-Andre ter Stegen dives to his left to claw Maxi Gomez's powerful effort away with a strong right hand.
Superb stop by the German custodian! It remains goalless.
PENALTY
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Oh hello!
Valencia win a free-kick near the half-way line following Sergi Roberto's foul on Maximiliano Gomez.
They work the ball well down the left-hand side and Jose Gaya bursts into the box before being brought down by Gerard Pique.
Yellow card for Pique, penalty to Valencia!
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
Over 90% possession for the visitors so far, but no way through the Valencia rearguard just yet.
The hosts look compact and organised in the opening stages.
Post update
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
A long ball into the penalty area almost catches the Barcelona defence out, but the visitors regain possession and attempt to launch an attack of their own.
Lionel Messi then tries to find room for a shot on the edge of the area but the Argentine is dispossessed.
KICK-OFF
Valencia 0-0 Barcelona
And we're off!
All set?
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
The teams are out at the Mestalla. Kick-off is just a few moments away.
‘There are worse starts’
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Elsewhere in Europe, Erling Braut Haaland continued his spectacular ascent in European football with two more Borussia Dortmund goals to make history as the first player to score five goals in his first two Bundesliga games - with all of them coming in his first hour of football in Germany.
The Norwegian teenager entered play against Cologne in the 65th minute to score twice, having netted a hat-trick against Augsburg on his debut as a 56th-minute replacement last weekend.
"It's simply wonderful - five goals, two games, there are worse starts," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus afterwards.
Read more about Haaland’s remarkable start to life in the Bundesliga here.
Earlier today…
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Athletic Bilbao moved up to sixth in the table – temporarily at least – after drawing 1-1 at bottom-of-the-table Espanyol.
That result leaves Valencia down in eighth, but Los Che can climb as high as fifth with a victory here this afternoon.
Unbeaten at home this season
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Valencia slipped to a 4-1 loss at Mallorca in their last league game – their first defeat in six in La Liga.
They are still unbeaten at the Mestalla this season, however, with five wins and five draws from their 10 home league matches so far.
Poor home record v Barca
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Valencia have had precious little to cheer against Barcelona in recent years.
Los Che have won just two of their last 25 league meetings with Barca, drawing 8 and losing 15. Remarkably, both their victories came at the Camp Nou.
Their last win over the La Liga leaders at the Mestalla came nearly 13 years ago, in February 2007. A little-known player called David Silva netted the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph.
As it stands
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Barca and Real have been neck and neck at the top of La Liga for quite some time.
Setien’s team can move three points clear with a win this afternoon, but Real can capitalise on any slip-ups at Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Team news
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
Setien makes two changes to the team that beat Granada 1-0 on Sunday. Frenkie de Jong returns from suspension, while Arthur also starts in midfield.
Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic drop to the bench.
Valencia make three changes to the side that lost to Real Mallorca in their last league game.
Ezequiel Garay, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ferran Torres all return, with Mouctar Diakhaby, Dani Parejo and Denis Cheryshev making way.
Three from three?
Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)
New manager Quique Setien has enjoyed a solid if unspectacular start to his Barcelona reign.
After edging past Granada in La Liga last weekend, the Blaugrana survived a scare to beat third-division UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey round of 32.
Can Setien continue his winning start and lift Barca three points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table?
Stay tuned to find out!