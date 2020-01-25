Live

Valencia v Barcelona

preview
2,031
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Matt Howarth

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Nearly midway through the first half and we still await our first shot on target from open play.

    Barca haven't really offered much as an attacking force.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Another cross from Daniel Wass deflects dangerously off Gerard Pique, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to be on his toes to make the stop.

    Another let-off for the visitors.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Valencia are causing Barca one or two problems down the left flank. They break clear again, but the low cross is hacked clear by Pique.

    Good game so far!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Barca have quickly regained a stranglehold on possession since Gomez's penalty miss.

    Replays suggest ter Stegen might have been a yard or so off his line as Gomez struck the ball. Should it have been retaken?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. MISSED PENALTY

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen dives to his left to claw Maxi Gomez's powerful effort away with a strong right hand.

    Superb stop by the German custodian! It remains goalless.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. PENALTY

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Oh hello!

    Valencia win a free-kick near the half-way line following Sergi Roberto's foul on Maximiliano Gomez.

    They work the ball well down the left-hand side and Jose Gaya bursts into the box before being brought down by Gerard Pique.

    Yellow card for Pique, penalty to Valencia!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    Over 90% possession for the visitors so far, but no way through the Valencia rearguard just yet.

    The hosts look compact and organised in the opening stages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    A long ball into the penalty area almost catches the Barcelona defence out, but the visitors regain possession and attempt to launch an attack of their own.

    Lionel Messi then tries to find room for a shot on the edge of the area but the Argentine is dispossessed.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. KICK-OFF

    Valencia 0-0 Barcelona

    And we're off!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. All set?

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    The teams are out at the Mestalla. Kick-off is just a few moments away.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. ‘There are worse starts’

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    Erling Braut Haaland, Borussia Dortmund
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Elsewhere in Europe, Erling Braut Haaland continued his spectacular ascent in European football with two more Borussia Dortmund goals to make history as the first player to score five goals in his first two Bundesliga games - with all of them coming in his first hour of football in Germany.

    The Norwegian teenager entered play against Cologne in the 65th minute to score twice, having netted a hat-trick against Augsburg on his debut as a 56th-minute replacement last weekend.

    "It's simply wonderful - five goals, two games, there are worse starts," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus afterwards.

    Read more about Haaland’s remarkable start to life in the Bundesliga here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Earlier today…

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    Athletic Bilbao moved up to sixth in the table – temporarily at least – after drawing 1-1 at bottom-of-the-table Espanyol.

    That result leaves Valencia down in eighth, but Los Che can climb as high as fifth with a victory here this afternoon.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Unbeaten at home this season

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    Valencia slipped to a 4-1 loss at Mallorca in their last league game – their first defeat in six in La Liga.

    They are still unbeaten at the Mestalla this season, however, with five wins and five draws from their 10 home league matches so far.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Poor home record v Barca

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    David Silva, Valencia
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Valencia have had precious little to cheer against Barcelona in recent years.

    Los Che have won just two of their last 25 league meetings with Barca, drawing 8 and losing 15. Remarkably, both their victories came at the Camp Nou.

    Their last win over the La Liga leaders at the Mestalla came nearly 13 years ago, in February 2007. A little-known player called David Silva netted the decisive goal in a 2-1 triumph.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. As it stands

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    La Liga table
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    Barca and Real have been neck and neck at the top of La Liga for quite some time.

    Setien’s team can move three points clear with a win this afternoon, but Real can capitalise on any slip-ups at Real Valladolid on Sunday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Team news

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    Setien makes two changes to the team that beat Granada 1-0 on Sunday. Frenkie de Jong returns from suspension, while Arthur also starts in midfield.

    Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic drop to the bench.

    View more on twitter

    Valencia make three changes to the side that lost to Real Mallorca in their last league game.

    Ezequiel Garay, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ferran Torres all return, with Mouctar Diakhaby, Dani Parejo and Denis Cheryshev making way.

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Three from three?

    Valencia v Barcelona (15:00 GMT)

    Quique Setien, Barcelona manager
    Copyright: Getty Images

    New manager Quique Setien has enjoyed a solid if unspectacular start to his Barcelona reign.

    After edging past Granada in La Liga last weekend, the Blaugrana survived a scare to beat third-division UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey round of 32.

    Can Setien continue his winning start and lift Barca three points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table?

    Stay tuned to find out!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top