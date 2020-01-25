Valencia v Barcelona

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Elsewhere in Europe, Erling Braut Haaland continued his spectacular ascent in European football with two more Borussia Dortmund goals to make history as the first player to score five goals in his first two Bundesliga games - with all of them coming in his first hour of football in Germany.

The Norwegian teenager entered play against Cologne in the 65th minute to score twice, having netted a hat-trick against Augsburg on his debut as a 56th-minute replacement last weekend.

"It's simply wonderful - five goals, two games, there are worse starts," said Dortmund captain Marco Reus afterwards.

