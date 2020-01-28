Transfer latest & FA Cup reaction

Bukayo Saka lashed a finish past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers after only five minutes following good work from the outstanding Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli, and the 18-year-old turned provider to set up Eddie Nketiah for a simple finish in the 26th minute.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta gave particular praise to Nketiah, whose season-long loan move to Leeds was cut short at the start of this month over concerns the 20-year-old was not getting enough first-team action.

"Eddie Nketiah was terrific," said Arteta. "He was on the wing then three seconds later he was in the middle and scoring a goal. This shows me he will score goals and the way he worked without the ball was excellent."