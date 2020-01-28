Transfer latest & FA Cup reaction

Click on the play icon below to see the goal that gave Arsenal the lead at Bournemouth, with Bukayo Saka firing past Mark Travers.
'Nketiah was terrific'
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka lashed a finish past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers after only five minutes following good work from the outstanding Joe Willock and Gabriel Martinelli, and the 18-year-old turned provider to set up Eddie Nketiah for a simple finish in the 26th minute.
"Eddie Nketiah was terrific," said Arteta. "He was on the wing then three seconds later he was in the middle and scoring a goal. This shows me he will score goals and the way he worked without the ball was excellent."
"I'm very pleased. I knew it was going to be a tough game and we played a really young squad," said Arteta. "I wanted to see the reaction and I was very pleased because I saw a lot of things I really liked.
"In the first half we were really, really good. They executed everything we planned in a really good way and showed he courage to make big decisions.
"We played with that accountability, making decisions and I really liked it. They were terrific with their work-rate, showed courage to make those big decisions and not to play safe. That is the difference."
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta gave particular praise to Nketiah, whose season-long loan move to Leeds was cut short at the start of this month over concerns the 20-year-old was not getting enough first-team action.
"Eddie Nketiah was terrific," said Arteta. "He was on the wing then three seconds later he was in the middle and scoring a goal. This shows me he will score goals and the way he worked without the ball was excellent."
Arteta pleased by youngsters' 'courage'
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta felt his young side showed "courage" to get past their Premier League rivals on the south coast.
"I'm very pleased. I knew it was going to be a tough game and we played a really young squad," said Arteta. "I wanted to see the reaction and I was very pleased because I saw a lot of things I really liked.
"In the first half we were really, really good. They executed everything we planned in a really good way and showed he courage to make big decisions.
"We played with that accountability, making decisions and I really liked it. They were terrific with their work-rate, showed courage to make those big decisions and not to play safe. That is the difference."
Gunners march on
Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
In the last of the FA Cup fourth-round ties on Monday, Arsenal overcame a struggling Bournemouth side to set up a fifth-round trip to Portsmouth.
Mikel Arteta's side were good value for their victory, the platform for progress into the next round built on first-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.
Bournemouth substitute Sam Surridge pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time and the Cherries gave Arsenal some late anxious moments, but in reality the Gunners were by far the superior team.
