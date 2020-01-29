Transfer news & EFL Cup semi-final reaction

A video posted on social media showed an individual throwing a red flare over a large gate, while others sang songs aimed at the 48-year-old.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The TimesCopyright: The Times
MetroCopyright: Metro
MirrorCopyright: Mirror
The ICopyright: The I
ExpressCopyright: Express
TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
...and thank you for joining us as we look back on a dramatic late win for Aston Villa against Leicester that sends Dean Smith's side through to the EFL Cup final at Wembley.
But who will they play? Manchester City hold a 3-1 lead going into their semi-final second leg against Manchester United tonight. We will look ahead to that game as well as Liverpool's Premier League trip to West Ham AND all the latest transfer news as we rapidly approach Friday's deadline.
Live Reporting
By Thomas Mallows
All times stated are UK
Klopp stands firm on U23 plan
Liverpool
Another prominent story on the back pages is Jurgen Klopp saying he is standing firm on using his under-23s in Liverpool's FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town.
The Reds drew the fourth-round tie 2-2 at the League One club and the replay falls during the Premier League's mid-season break.
Klopp maintains he will not manage the side for the game next month, otherwise "nothing will change".
Woodward's home attacked
Some less savoury news to bring you. The Cheshire home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been attacked by a group chanting that he was "going to die".
A video posted on social media showed an individual throwing a red flare over a large gate, while others sang songs aimed at the 48-year-old.
Woodward, who is married with two young children, was not present at the time.
'Time for Grealish to make England breakthrough'
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Aston Villa
Jack Grealish was the central figure in a battle of loyalties between the Republic of Ireland and England before finally settling on his international future - now is the time for Gareth Southgate to give him the chance to show what all the fuss was about.
The 24-year-old was the key figure in Villa's return to the Premier League last season, will be their biggest hope of staying there in this campaign, and in the Carabao Cup semi-final was their driving force as they reached Wembley at Leicester City's expense.
Read Phil McNulty's reaction from Villa Park here.
'I'll be a very proud man to walk out there with this team'
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Aston Villa
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith said he will be a "very proud man" when he leads his team out at Wembley next month.
"I certainly let myself go with the goal," said Smith, a boyhood Villa fan. "That deep into stoppage time, there was a bit of emotion from everyone and the place erupted.
"Our goalkeeper made three great saves but I thought we were aggressive as well.
"To go and get the win at the death like we did there, to take this club to Wembley, I'll be a very proud man to walk out there with this team."
Villa reach Wembley
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester
Aston Villa
So, to Villa Park, where Trezeguet's dramatic injury-time winner fired Aston Villa into the Carabao Cup final with victory over Leicester City.
The game had entered four minutes of stoppage time and penalties were looming when substitute Ahmed Elmohamedy sent over a superb cross for Trezeguet to drill a far-post finish across Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel.
It sparked wild scenes of joy and a pitch invasion at Villa Park, as the hosts reached their first showpiece final since the FA Cup in 2015, when they lost 4-0 to Arsenal.
...and thank you for joining us as we look back on a dramatic late win for Aston Villa against Leicester that sends Dean Smith's side through to the EFL Cup final at Wembley.
But who will they play? Manchester City hold a 3-1 lead going into their semi-final second leg against Manchester United tonight. We will look ahead to that game as well as Liverpool's Premier League trip to West Ham AND all the latest transfer news as we rapidly approach Friday's deadline.
But first, let's take a look at the back pages...