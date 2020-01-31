Scottish transfer news - updates, done deals & gossip

Hibernian have given striker Florian Kamberi permission to speak to Rangers, but no deal has yet been agreed. Talks between the two clubs have been ongoing about a loan move before the transfer window closes at midnight. And the Swiss has been told to head to the Rangers training ground, where he can discuss personal terms should a deal be agreed between the clubs.
Live Reporting
By Stefan Bienkowski
All times stated are UK
Kamberi to Rangers
Rangers & Hibs
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland
Hibernian have given striker Florian Kamberi permission to speak to Rangers, but no deal has yet been agreed.
Talks between the two clubs have been ongoing about a loan move before the transfer window closes at midnight.
And the Swiss has been told to head to the Rangers training ground, where he can discuss personal terms should a deal be agreed between the clubs.
McGinn signs for Hibs
Hibernian & St Mirren
Hibernian have completed the signing of defender Paul McGinn from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old, who joined St Mirren from Partick Thistle in summer 2018, has agreed an 18-month contract.
McGinn in delighted to follow in the footsteps of younger brother John, who won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 before joining Aston Villa.
"It's a really proud day for me and the family," he told Hibs' website.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the concluding night of the January transfer window.
Tonight we’ll be taking you through all the last-minute deals across Scottish football with analysis, reaction and of course breaking news.
So sit back, put your feet up and get comfortable for a night full of drama.