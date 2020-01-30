Transfer news, Premier League & EFL Cup reaction

Bruno Fernandes will have his Manchester United medical today after flying in from Portugal last night.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out the possibility of United finding a striker over the last 48 hours of the transfer window.

This is what he said after the 1-0 win against Manchester City when asked if anyone else was coming in.

"I am not sure," he said. "We need more goalscorers and more goals. That is a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal.

"If we get Bruno over the line we have someone who will score and create. Let's talk on Friday."

Friday is Solskjaer's next news conference. It is also deadline day.