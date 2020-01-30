Transfer news, Premier League & EFL Cup reaction

15 straight Premier League wins - only fourth occasion it's happened
41 league games unbeaten - third longest run
in English top-flight history
97 points from last 99 available
70 points - have reached in quickest time
19 - have beaten every team they’ve faced in the Premier League this season
Blues going for third straight EFL Cup win
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 on agg)
Raheem Sterling and substitute David Silva spurned chances to seal a comfortable passage for Manchester City in the second half.
But the Blues are into the EFL Cup final for a third successive year and will go to Wembley aiming to win the competition for a seventh time - and the third year running. They face Aston Villa in the finalon 1 March.
City are only the third team to reach the EFL Cup final in three successive seasons (after Nottingham Forest 1978-80 and Liverpool 1981-84) and only Liverpool (eight wins) have a better record in the competition.
Instead, United put things back in the balance before half-time when Nemanja Matic put them ahead on the night with their first effort at goal.
City tried to respond after going behind - and De Gea was finally beaten when Raheem Sterling turned in Kevin de Bruyne's cross, but the flag was already up for offside.
The scoreline made for an anxious atmosphere at Etihad Stadium at the break and more United chances followed in the second half but ultimately the visitors were unable to score a second and Matic was sent off for his second booking with 14 minutes remaining.
The Reds have reached 70 points before the end of January and moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
And their 15th consecutive win kept them on course for a first top-flight title since 1990.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Good morning
Thanks for joining us as we bring you all the transfer latest news and look back on Wednesday's action, when Liverpool went 19 points clear in the Premier League and Manchester City earned their place in the EFL Cup final, despite a nervy night at Etihad Stadium.
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Man Utd's striker search
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Bruno Fernandes will have his Manchester United medical today after flying in from Portugal last night.
But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out the possibility of United finding a striker over the last 48 hours of the transfer window.
This is what he said after the 1-0 win against Manchester City when asked if anyone else was coming in.
"I am not sure," he said. "We need more goalscorers and more goals. That is a definite. We need someone who will break their nose to score a goal.
"If we get Bruno over the line we have someone who will score and create. Let's talk on Friday."
Friday is Solskjaer's next news conference. It is also deadline day.
What's to come?
We'll also bring you the latest transfer news as the transfer deadline approaches, plus updates from Thursday's news conferences for the weekend's Premier League games.
Liverpool by numbers
Some decent numbers there for Manchester City, but check out these for Liverpool after their win at West Ham:
Blues going for third straight EFL Cup win
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 on agg)
Raheem Sterling and substitute David Silva spurned chances to seal a comfortable passage for Manchester City in the second half.
But the Blues are into the EFL Cup final for a third successive year and will go to Wembley aiming to win the competition for a seventh time - and the third year running. They face Aston Villa in the finalon 1 March.
City are only the third team to reach the EFL Cup final in three successive seasons (after Nottingham Forest 1978-80 and Liverpool 1981-84) and only Liverpool (eight wins) have a better record in the competition.
City lose but still go through
Man City 0-1 Man Utd (3-2 agg)
Leading 3-1 from the first leg at Old Trafford, holders Manchester City pushed forward in search of a goal to put the tie to bed but could find no way past an inspired David de Gea.
Instead, United put things back in the balance before half-time when Nemanja Matic put them ahead on the night with their first effort at goal.
City tried to respond after going behind - and De Gea was finally beaten when Raheem Sterling turned in Kevin de Bruyne's cross, but the flag was already up for offside.
The scoreline made for an anxious atmosphere at Etihad Stadium at the break and more United chances followed in the second half but ultimately the visitors were unable to score a second and Matic was sent off for his second booking with 14 minutes remaining.
Reds march on
West Ham 0-2 Liverpool
Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's second-half effort delivered a 23rd victory in 24 matches for Liverpool.
The Reds have reached 70 points before the end of January and moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
And their 15th consecutive win kept them on course for a first top-flight title since 1990.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us as we bring you all the transfer latest news and look back on Wednesday's action, when Liverpool went 19 points clear in the Premier League and Manchester City earned their place in the EFL Cup final, despite a nervy night at Etihad Stadium.