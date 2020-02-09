Listen: Saturday's non-league football
Play audio AFC Fylde v Maidenhead United from BBC Radio Lancashire
Play audio Aldershot Town v Boreham Wood from BBC Surrey
Play audio Barnet v Harrogate Town from BBC Radio York
Play audio Eastleigh v Dover Athletic from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Notts County v Woking from BBC Radio Nottingham
Play audio Notts County v Woking from BBC Surrey
Play audio Solihull Moors v Hartlepool United from BBC Tees
Play audio Wrexham v Torquay United from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Wrexham v Torquay United from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio AFC Telford United v Curzon Ashton from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio York City v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Yeovil Town v Chesterfield from BBC Somerset
