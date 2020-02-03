Live

Premier League news and reaction

preview
67
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello. Happy Monday.

    It's all smiles at Anfield this morning as Liverpool moved another step closer to a first league title in 30 years over the weekend.

    Jurgen Klopp's side beat Southampton on Saturday and Tottenham's victory over Manchester City on Sunday means the Reds end the weekend with a 22 point lead at the top.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Closing in...

    Liverpool
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top