Watch: Alloa v Dundee Utd & Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers

Partick Thistle: Fox, Saunders, O'Ware, O'Connor, Penrice, Gordon, Cole, Bannigan, Cardle, Jones, Graham. Substitutes: Sneddon, Robson, MacKinnon, Mansell, Austin. Raith Rovers: Thomson, McKay, Davidson, Benedictus, MacDonald, Hendry, Matthews, Tait, Bowie, Baird, MacLean. Substitutes: Munro, Miller, Dingwall, Anderson, Spencer, Watson, Armstrong.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
LINE-UPS
Partick Thistle v Raith Rovers (19:45)
Partick Thistle: Fox, Saunders, O'Ware, O'Connor, Penrice, Gordon, Cole, Bannigan, Cardle, Jones, Graham.
Substitutes: Sneddon, Robson, MacKinnon, Mansell, Austin.
Raith Rovers: Thomson, McKay, Davidson, Benedictus, MacDonald, Hendry, Matthews, Tait, Bowie, Baird, MacLean.
Substitutes: Munro, Miller, Dingwall, Anderson, Spencer, Watson, Armstrong.
LINE-UPS
Alloa Athletic v Dundee United (19:05)
Alloa Athletic: Wright, Blair Malcolm, Stirling, Deas, Dick, Taggart, Hetherington, Flannigan, Cawley, O'Hara, Thomson.
Substitutes: Connelly, Buchanan, Trouten, Gilhooley, O'Donnel, Wilson.
Dundee United: Siegrist, Smith, Connolly, Watson, Robson, Pawlett, Powers, Harkes, Butcher, Shankland, Bingham.
Substitutes: Sporle, Mehmet, Freeman, Appere, Reynolds, Glass, Neilson.